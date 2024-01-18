Almonds Vs Walnuts: Everything You Need To Know

Nuts have a reputation for being one of the healthiest snacks out there (via the Mayo Clinic). They are a rich source of protein and full of the kind of fats that are actually good for you, and they're so versatile that you can pretty much put them in anything. They make a filling and nutritionally balanced on-the-go snack, act as a delicious garnish on everything from salads to oatmeal, and can transform baked goods like bread and cookies. Adding to the versatility is the fact that each type of nut has its own flavor, texture, and nutritional profile. Two of the most popular are almonds and walnuts. Both are healthy and taste delicious in salads and trail mixes, but there many differences between them as well.

Almonds are known for their slightly sweet flavor and firm texture, and while they often crop up in recipes for desserts and salads, they have found even greater popularity as a milk alternative. Walnuts are more bitter in flavor and softer in texture and are predominantly used whole or chopped rather than turned into plant-based milks or flours. Keep reading to discover what makes almonds and walnuts different and how you can incorporate them into your diet in ways you might not have expected.