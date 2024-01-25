The Autumnal Ingredient Taylor Swift Adds To Chocolate Chip Cookies

Taylor Swift is notorious for leaving Easter eggs in her song lyrics, social media posts, and music videos, which fans eagerly sift through and analyze. However, Swifties hardly have to search for hints about the singer's love of fall. In 2014, the pop star famously shared a lengthy list of things she adores about the season on Tumblr, noting that, among other things, she loved "not caring when people make fun of pumpkin stuff cause you LOVE IT and are happy it's all the rage." Unsurprisingly, Swift expresses her penchant for pumpkin by swapping out her go-to Starbucks order for a few pumpkin spice lattes throughout the leaf-peeping season, but that's not all. The Grammy winner is known to incorporate the autumnal ingredient into her baking, too.

After being named one of NBC's "People of the Year" in 2009, the "Reputation" singer showed up to an interview with former "Today Show" host Matt Lauer with a platter of homemade pumpkin cookies topped with cream cheese icing (which — spoiler alert — he loved). Swift pulled a similar move in 2023, arriving at her Time "Person of the Year" photo shoot with a homemade pumpkin loaf, and then there's her pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.

Arguably her most famous fall-inspired baked good, the musician follows a Food Network star's recipe. However, in classic Taylor Swift fashion, she puts a twist on the treats to make them her own.