Eric André's Favorite Food Spots Across The Country — Exclusive

Being a comedian has its perks. As he travels across the country, Eric André has the opportunity to try new foods and restaurants nearly everywhere he goes. That sets the bar high. However, it also means he has some excellent recommendations. Recently, we spoke to André in an exclusive interview, during which he (appropriately) was eating a sandwich. Unfortunately, he did not remember where that sandwich came from. Nevertheless, André had some other restaurant suggestions for us.

The strongest recommendation André had for us is also backed by comics Jack Black and Chris Garcia. On their recommendation, André tried a San Francisco burrito restaurant. "Took my breath away," André says. The burrito in question was from Taqueria Cancun in San Francisco. "I got a super burrito. I got it with either chorizo or carne asada," he explains. "This burrito made me cry. It was so good." With that kind of recommendation, how can we not try this burrito?