Drumstick And Comedian Eric André Want To Give You The Day Off To Eat Ice Cream - Exclusive Interview

Do you do much cooking at home?

I used to, but I got a job.

It happens. I hear there are bills. What was one of your favorite things to cook?

I got a Traeger smoker. I did a brisket. That's the last time I cooked. I had a chef friend who shepherded me the whole way through the brisket, and I have to say it came out excellent. I'm very proud of myself.

I'm jealous. Was it tender and beautiful?

It was glistening. It takes all day, but it's not 12 hours of work. It's 12 hours of work in the fact that the process is 12 hours, but you're not looking over it for all 12. Take it out of the fridge, let it chill for an hour, put some salt and pepper and mustard on it. As you're preheating the smoker, you put it in there and then you spray some apple cider vinegar on it every once in a while or wrap it up in pineapple juice. Six or seven hours later, you take it out. You let it rest for an hour or two. I was really proud of myself.

Is there one ingredient that you can't live without?

Sesame oil is cracker. Sesame oil is good.

Is there a chef that you'd like to have cooked dinner for you?

Chef Boyardee himself. My favorite chap was that — Did Chef Boyardee die? I don't think he's a real person. He's like Ronald McDonald. RIP to a real one. I love Anthony Bordain. So sad. I cried when he died. He would be my answer if he was alive. That's such a good question. I've been fortunate enough to eat with some of the greats.

Is there a particularly memorable meal?

I just did Noma in Copenhagen last summer, and it was Chef Brune. It was insane. I was eating pine cones. It's crazy. It was insane. It was outrageous.

Do you have a go-to comfort food?

Check this out. Drumsticks. Boom. Mic drop. With the nuts.

Do you like your Drumsticks with the chocolate, or the caramel core, or just straight vanilla ice cream?

Straight vanilla ice cream? What am I, Jeffrey Dahmer? Caramel chocolate core. What kind of psychopath doesn't like flavor?