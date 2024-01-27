Vegan Creamy Vegetable Pot Pie Recipe

This hearty and creamy vegetable pot pie topped with flaky puff pastry is the ultimate vegan comfort food. For the filling, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has chosen a mixture of leek, carrot, potato, and broccoli combined with cannellini beans for added flavor, texture, and plant-based protein. This recipe is highly versatile, allowing you to customize the vegetables and seasonings based on what is in season as well as your preferences.

The vegetables, which are cooked in a creamy vegan sauce made with stock and dairy-free milk, are transformed into a rich and nutritious filling. Italian seasoning, Dijon mustard, and garlic make the pie savory and flavorful, and it gets its golden glow from a vegan egg wash made with vegan butter, dairy-free milk, and maple syrup.

Vegan pot pie is straightforward to make and can be ready in less than an hour. It's a family-friendly option that appeals to both vegans and non-vegans alike. This crowd-pleaser can be served as a midweek dinner but would also work well as a centerpiece for special occasions or family gatherings.