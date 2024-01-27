Vegan Creamy Vegetable Pot Pie Recipe
This hearty and creamy vegetable pot pie topped with flaky puff pastry is the ultimate vegan comfort food. For the filling, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has chosen a mixture of leek, carrot, potato, and broccoli combined with cannellini beans for added flavor, texture, and plant-based protein. This recipe is highly versatile, allowing you to customize the vegetables and seasonings based on what is in season as well as your preferences.
The vegetables, which are cooked in a creamy vegan sauce made with stock and dairy-free milk, are transformed into a rich and nutritious filling. Italian seasoning, Dijon mustard, and garlic make the pie savory and flavorful, and it gets its golden glow from a vegan egg wash made with vegan butter, dairy-free milk, and maple syrup.
Vegan pot pie is straightforward to make and can be ready in less than an hour. It's a family-friendly option that appeals to both vegans and non-vegans alike. This crowd-pleaser can be served as a midweek dinner but would also work well as a centerpiece for special occasions or family gatherings.
Gather the ingredients for this vegan creamy vegetable pot pie
To make this vegan creamy vegetable pot pie, you will start with quite a few vegetables. In this recipe, we use leek, carrot, potatoes, and broccoli, but you can adjust this according to what is in season. Cannellini beans, plant-based puff pastry, as well as vegetable oil, onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, Dijon mustard, all-purpose flour, vegetable stock, and dairy-free milk round out the list of ingredients. The pie is brushed with a vegan egg wash made with vegan butter, dairy-free milk, and maple syrup. You can substitute the cannellini beans with butter beans.
Step 1: Fry the onion
Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large frying pan and cook the onion until soft, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: Add the vegetables
Add the leek, carrot, potato, and broccoli and cook until soft, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Add the flour
Lower the heat to medium, stir the flour to coat the vegetables all over, and cook for a minute stirring continuously.
Step 4: Add the stock, milk, and seasonings
Stir in the stock, ¾ cup milk, garlic, Italian seasoning, and mustard.
Step 5: Simmer the vegetables
Simmer until the liquid thickens to a gravy-like consistency, for about 1 minute.
Step 6: Mix in the cannellini beans
Mix in the cannellini beans until well combined.
Step 7: Season to taste
Remove the pan from the heat and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 9: Transfer the filling to the pie dish
Transfer the filling to a rectangular 8 x 10-inch pie dish.
Step 10: Roll out the puff pastry
Roll out the puff pastry.
Step 11: Place the pastry on the filling
Place the pastry on top of the filling and tuck the edges of the pastry in to form a border.
Step 12: Crimp the pastry edges
Crimp the edges with a fork.
Step 13: Draw a criss-cross pattern
With a sharp knife, score the top of the pie lightly in a criss-cross pattern, making sure not to cut through the pastry.
Step 14: Make the vegan egg wash
Make a vegan egg wash: In a small bowl, mix the melted vegan butter, 1 teaspoon dairy-free milk, and maple syrup.
Step 15: Brush the pastry with egg wash
Brush the vegan egg wash over the top of the pastry.
Step 16: Bake the pie
Bake the pie until golden, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Steo 17: Leave to cool and serve
Leave to cool for 5 minutes before serving.
How can I customize this vegan pot pie?
There are many ways you can customize this creamy vegan vegetable pot pie recipe. Randles recommends using a mixture of seasonal vegetables for the freshest and most flavorful pot pie. This could include butternut squash, sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnips, Brussels sprouts, spinach, kale, or Swiss chard. Randles prefers using plain and unsweetened dairy-free milk such as soy milk or almond milk. Alternatively, you could blend soaked cashews with water to create an even richer cashew cream and stir in nutritional yeast for a subtle cheesy flavor. You can swap the cannellini beans for butter beans, chickpeas, or even cooked green lentils.
To keep prep time to a minimum, Randles uses store-bought vegan puff pastry, which can be found in most supermarkets or grocery stores — many of the most popular brands happen to be dairy-free and suitable for vegans. If you have time you can easily make your own flaky vegan shortcut pie crust using all-purpose flour, vegan butter, salt, and water. Instead of a traditional pie crust, you could top the filling with layers of phyllo dough for a lighter and flakier texture.
Can I make this vegan vegetable pot pie ahead of time?
For convenience, this vegan creamy vegetable pot pie can be made ahead of time. You can prepare the filling in advance, but be sure to assemble the pot pie just before baking to maintain the crispness of the crust. if you're making your own pie crust, the dough can also be made ahead, stored in the fridge, and rolled out just before you are ready to assemble the pie.
As long as you don't use frozen puff pastry, you can also freeze the pot pie. Randles recommends that before freezing the pie, you prepare the creamy vegetable filling and allow it to cool to room temperature. Then you can assemble the pot pie in your pie dish as directed up to step 13 before covering the pot pie for freezing. Wrap it well in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. When ready to bake, allow it to thaw in the refrigerator then brush the pastry with vegan egg wash before placing the pie in the oven.
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ½ cup finely chopped onion
- 1 ½ cups sliced leek (½-inch slices)
- 1 cup diced carrot (½-inch dice)
- 1 cup diced potatoes (½-inch dice)
- 2 cups chopped broccoli florets (bite-sized)
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ cups vegetable stock
- ¾ cup dairy-free milk, plain and unsweetened
- 3 garlic cloves, grated
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- Salt & pepper
- 1 sheet of plant-based puff pastry
- 1 tablespoon vegan butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon dairy-free milk
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
|Calories per Serving
|248
|Total Fat
|10.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|3.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.8 g
|Total Sugars
|4.7 g
|Sodium
|612.6 mg
|Protein
|8.8 g