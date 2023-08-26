Simple Hacks And Tips For Homemade Vegan Comfort Foods, Ranked

A DIY attitude is the secret ingredient to great vegan cooking. There's no shortage of faux meat alternatives that mimic familiar flavors and fare well in a deep fryer, but there is an entire world of vegan comfort food that lets us enjoy much more than fake sausage patties. Hacks, workarounds, and secret sauces exist to make all the food you thought you had to give up when you took the pledge.

Even if you're not eating fully plant-based, we wager there's a space in your meal plan for some of these game changers. They'll switch up your routine without making you spend the entire afternoon in the kitchen. In fact, with a little TLC, these vegan comfort foods will bring flavors to the table that Easy Mac could only dream about.

This article isn't here to deliver a sermon on the virtues of a healthy and sustainable vegan diet. This is all about how easy and delicious it can be with a little creativity.