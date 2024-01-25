One of the most obvious mistakes to avoid with a seafood boil is using the wrong pot. When it comes to choosing the right one, consider the type of boil you're orchestrating. If it's going to be a big seafood blowout outside, then you've probably got the space and setup to get a big pot bubbling away. If you're confined to your kitchen stovetop but have a hungry crowd to feed, then you might opt for a couple of pots. Either way, they need to be able to fit the ingredients at once, as they all end up in the same pot in the end.

A good-sized pot to use is a 60-quart or an 80-quart one. It also helps if there's a strainer inside, although it's not essential. That way, you can lift the cooked seafood, sausage, and veggies out of the water and drain them more easily. However, a colander will suffice, along with some tongs. A 12-quart stockpot might be big enough if there's less than a handful of you. A good rule of thumb is to use a pot that's around twice the size of the amount of seafood you're boiling. An alternative method is to make an instant pot shrimp boil.