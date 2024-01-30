The Taylor Swift Drinking Game For The Super Bowl Party Of Your Wildest Dreams

By the will of the Swifties, the Kansas City Chiefs beat out the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, despite being the third seed in the AFC division. They've snagged a spot in Super Bowl 58, which isn't only exciting if you're a 49ers or Chiefs fan — it's also good news if you're a Taylor Swift fan. Not only did the Chiefs previously defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54, but they also emerged victorious in 2023's Big Game, so there's a lot on the line.

Thanks to Swift's loyal fan base, her attendance at Chiefs games throughout the season has generated plenty of buzz and memorable moments. It's practically a guarantee that she'll be in the stands supporting the Chiefs on February 11, so what could be more fun than a Taylor Swift Super Bowl drinking game? Several things might be in store for Swiftie viewers to drink to, from Swift cheering in the stands to her bringing along celebrity friends to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, scoring a touchdown.

After the AFC championship game, fans were happy to see Swift and Kelce down on the field celebrating together. If the team again reigns victorious, fans might expect to see Swift at the 50-yard line once more. So, gather your friends, try out Taylor Swift's (rumored) favorite cocktail, bake the same cinnamon rolls that Taylor Swift once made for Travis Kelce, and enjoy the game!