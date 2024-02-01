Super Bowl 2024: The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Super Bowl 2024 is fast approaching, which means it's time to figure out how you're going to feed whoever is hanging out with you for the big game. Whether it's friends, family, or just your good self, taking advantage of the best deals for your game day feast is a great way to get maximum bang for your buck.

If you want to cook up a buffet for the night, Aldi is serving up game day favorites at discounted prices, so you can put on a truly impressive home-cooked spread, but what is the Super Bowl for if not picking up a comically huge takeout order?

Luckily, most restaurants have figured this out and offer discounts and special meals each year, and 2024 is no exception. From pizza to burgers to the favorite Super Bowl snack for half of us, chicken wings, there are plenty of great game day deals for you to choose from.