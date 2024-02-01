Super Bowl 2024: The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Super Bowl 2024 is fast approaching, which means it's time to figure out how you're going to feed whoever is hanging out with you for the big game. Whether it's friends, family, or just your good self, taking advantage of the best deals for your game day feast is a great way to get maximum bang for your buck.
If you want to cook up a buffet for the night, Aldi is serving up game day favorites at discounted prices, so you can put on a truly impressive home-cooked spread, but what is the Super Bowl for if not picking up a comically huge takeout order?
Luckily, most restaurants have figured this out and offer discounts and special meals each year, and 2024 is no exception. From pizza to burgers to the favorite Super Bowl snack for half of us, chicken wings, there are plenty of great game day deals for you to choose from.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Overtime Button deal
If the game goes into overtime on the big night, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free order of six boneless or traditional wings for dine-in or in-person takeout orders as part of its annual "Overtime Button" promotion. The likelihood of this happening isn't high, unfortunately. Only one game, Super Bowl LI, in which the New English Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, has gone into overtime in Super Bowl history.
However, if the game does reach overtime, this deal will be valid on February 26, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. local time. More information can be found on the Buffalo Wild Wings website.
Two SONIC deals for Super Bowl 2024
SONIC Drive-In will offer a mobile app and an in-person deal during February. App users will receive a unique code on February 8, which they can use to redeem BOGO Buffalo chicken dip bites between February 8 and February 11. This works for both online and in-person orders.
The second offer is the "For The Win" deal, valid in-store until the end of February. Using this deal, customers can get five quarter-pound double cheeseburgers for under $10 or one for $1.99. You can check out the deals or download the app on the SONIC Drive-In website.
Marco's Pizza: Game Day Feast deal
Marco's Pizza is running a deal on online orders made through its site, which means you can get a big heap of food for about the same price as a pizza and a side.
On the day of the game, if you use code HD189 on the Marco's Pizza website for delivery or in-person carryout, you can get your hands on two medium one-topping pizzas, a Cheezybread, and a two-liter bottle of soda for $21.99.
Chicken wings and pizza at Fazoli's
If you want both pizza and wings for your Super Bowl feast, look no further than Fazoli's, where you can get a pizza and 10 boneless wings for $16.99 at participating locations on the day of the game.
Use the code Football24 on Fazoli's website when placing your order to add the deal to your meal. Be sure to check that your local restaurant is participating in the deal first!
Game Day Special at Bertucci's
Customers will also be able to get a wings and pizza combo from Bertucci's thanks to their Game Day Special. For less than $10 per person, you will be able to get 24 Tuscan wings, two large pizzas, and a selection of add-ons. Additional wings or pizza, garlic knots, and chocolate chip cannoli are all available to choose from.
The offer will be available until February 12, and can only be used for to-go orders.
Popeyes and DoorDash Super Bowl Deal
If you order Popeyes via DoorDash between February 9 and February 11 and spend a minimum of $15, you can get 12 wings free of charge. The deal is even better for Dashpass holders, who will get a free 12-piece Combo with their $15 minimum purchase. This only applies to orders placed through DoorDash and requires no code to be redeemed.
This, along with DoorDash's promotion in which they're giving one fan every single product advertised during the Super Bowl, is a pretty good incentive to boot up the app for the Big Game.