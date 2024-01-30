DoorDash Is Giving One Football Fan Every Single Product Advertised During The Super Bowl
Aside from popular Super Bowl snack foods, the commercials are one of the most iconic aspects of the Big Game. In that spirit, the delivery app DoorDash has announced a Super Bowl promotion that will make one lucky customer's game day one to remember. According to info shared with Mashed, "DoorDash will DoorDash stuff from all the commercials — awarding one lucky winner with items advertised throughout the duration of the game." While this strategy is certainly unprecedented, the company may simply be using this Super Bowl gimmick in an attempt to boost its public perception. The company wants folks to know that it delivers more than just food.
As for the prizes at stake, there are almost too many to count. They range from life-changing — a $50,000 check to put toward your dream home, a 2024 BMW, a Kawasaki Ridge UTV — to borderline ridiculous, like 700-plus packs of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a 30-pound bucket of mayonnaise. Other offerings, like enough Popeyes wings to feed over 150 people, seem slightly more in line with DoorDash's established brand. Long story short, if you see it in a Super Bowl commercial, it could show up on your doorstep.
A brand departure for DoorDash
The spot, which will feature the recognizable voice of Laurence Fishburne, will serve as a swift departure from DoorDash's typical ads. In former Super Bowl spots, the company has focused more on introducing new aspects of its app, like 2021's encouragement to "eat local" using DoorDash or 2023's push for the company's grocery delivery services. The newest installment, which pushes the new slogan, "Your door and more," will bring these ads full circle. With everything offered throughout game day on the docket for delivery, DoorDash wants folks to know that there's seemingly nothing — from sports memorabilia to brand-new cars — that can't be dashed.
So, how do you get in the mix to potentially win all those prizes? To enter, bookmark DoorDash's promo website — doordash-all-the-ads.com — and watch the game on February 11. Crack the code in DoorDash's Super Bowl commercial, and enter it on the website. You could be the lucky winner — just make sure you've cleared enough space in your fridge and driveway.