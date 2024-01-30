DoorDash Is Giving One Football Fan Every Single Product Advertised During The Super Bowl

Aside from popular Super Bowl snack foods, the commercials are one of the most iconic aspects of the Big Game. In that spirit, the delivery app DoorDash has announced a Super Bowl promotion that will make one lucky customer's game day one to remember. According to info shared with Mashed, "DoorDash will DoorDash stuff from all the commercials — awarding one lucky winner with items advertised throughout the duration of the game." While this strategy is certainly unprecedented, the company may simply be using this Super Bowl gimmick in an attempt to boost its public perception. The company wants folks to know that it delivers more than just food.

As for the prizes at stake, there are almost too many to count. They range from life-changing — a $50,000 check to put toward your dream home, a 2024 BMW, a Kawasaki Ridge UTV — to borderline ridiculous, like 700-plus packs of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a 30-pound bucket of mayonnaise. Other offerings, like enough Popeyes wings to feed over 150 people, seem slightly more in line with DoorDash's established brand. Long story short, if you see it in a Super Bowl commercial, it could show up on your doorstep.