Aldi Is Serving Up Game Day Food Favorites For 25% Off

As the 2024 Super Bowl approaches, so does crunch time for gathering all of your game-day snacks and food items. Never one to shy away from offering a good deal, supermarket chain Aldi has decided to extend a Super Bowl promotion on its already-low prices to its customers looking to load up for the event. The promotion starts January 31 and runs until February 13, per a press release. As previous years have shown, Aldi is loaded with Super Bowl snacks, and it seems this season will be no different.

According to a statement from the press release issued by Scott Patton, Aldi's vice president of national buying, "Just like a quarterback leads their team, ALDI is championing shoppers by reducing our already low prices on the most popular Big Game foods." They elaborated on the limited-time deal further, saying, "This game day, we're investing in our customers even more by offering an additional 25% off their spreads — whether they're rooting for their favorite team, watching the halftime show, or laughing during the commercial breaks."