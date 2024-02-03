12 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Gnocchi

Of course, the lightest, fluffiest, and most delicious gnocchi is homemade — or made by chefs — but often, time and money means opting for store-bought gnocchi. You can find gnocchi at grocery stores in a range of forms: chilled, frozen, and shelf-stable. Some are better than others, but all can be improved with a little home upgrade.

If you want to take your weeknight dinners up a gear, we have 12 ways to upgrade store-bought gnocchi for you to learn about and potentially try. You might be surprised to find out how delicious you can make basic packaged gnocchi taste just with a few simple tweaks. You'll often find crispy gnocchi in restaurants, so a few simple upgrades involve roasting, frying, and air frying. However, it's not just about the cooking method but what you put on them. You can make gnocchi taste special by fancying up the sauce with brown butter or wine. Or perhaps you want to take inspiration from other dishes, such as lasagna or pierogi.

There are so many distinct ways to upgrade store-bought gnocchi that you'll be wanting gnocchi for dinner every day for the next week or two, just to try out your options. Not every meal has to be labor-heavy or difficult to make — but even the simple ones can be delicious. You'll never look at packaged gnocchi the same.