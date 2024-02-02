White Coffee, Explained
Whether you're a coffee snob or a casual morning coffee drinker, there's a chance you have a preferred type of coffee. If you want to put a spring in your step first thing in the morning, espresso may be your drink of choice, whereas an affogato may be more your style for a dessert treat. Just like fashion, coffee trends come and go, and one of the trends making the rounds is white coffee. In the simplest terms, white coffee is made from the same beans as regular coffee, but it's roasted at a lower temperature and for only half the time. The lower temperature and shorter roasting time yield a bean that's whiter in color.
Even though a white roasted bean looks like it's lost its oomph, the roasting process actually ensures more caffeine in every bean. Unlike traditional coffee, which has a more bitter taste, white coffee is sweeter and nuttier in flavor. White coffee can also contain up to 50% more caffeine than regular coffee while being less acidic, which can be a great option for those with sensitive stomachs. Regular coffee is often acidic due to its lengthy roasting time, which white coffee doesn't have. If you prefer your coffee with some sweetness, white coffee will taste just as good with your favorite syrups and coffee creamers.
How to try white coffee for yourself
Unfortunately, unlike a regular cup of joe, white coffee isn't super widely available. The trend started in the U.S., but only a few roasters produce bags for purchase. Dutch Bros Coffee Company is a major chain that sells white coffee — and has for 10 years. The company began selling white coffee in 2014 and offers several drinks that feature it. The beans are a bit more difficult to grind at home than the traditional variety, so many companies sell them pre-ground.
If you do want to enjoy white coffee at home, it's recommended you brew it using an espresso machine, as this will give the coffee a stronger flavor. Its final appearance will differ from traditional coffee, as it will be semi-transparent, but this shouldn't automatically be mistaken for a weak brew. If you're used to very strong coffee, try adding one scoop of regular coffee along with the white coffee to achieve a stronger flavor and smell. Additionally, those who are health-conscious may prefer to drink white coffee over dark, as it contains high levels of antioxidants like chlorogenic acid.