Expert Advice For Picking The Best Wine To Pair With Pies

Savoring a slice of pie with a glass of wine can be highly satisfying. Like many great food and beverage duos, some pies simply taste better with the right vino. To learn more about this tantalizing topic, Mashed spoke with two sommeliers about several top-notch wine and pie pairings. Doreen Winkler is a consulting sommelier who has had the privilege of curating wine lists for restaurants throughout her career, including Mishik, a Japanese sushi restaurant in New York City.

Catherine Fallis, who also refers to herself as the grape goddess, is the Master Sommelier at Bright Cellars, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based wine subscription service — not to mention the fifth woman in history to earn the title of Master Sommelier. Whether your go-to pie is sweet or savory, eaten during the dessert course, or as an entrée, there likely exists a wine to wash it down with, according to a couple of oenophiles.