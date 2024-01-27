The Wine And Peanut Butter Pie Pairing That Will Send You To Flavortown

Gone are the days when pasta dishes and fancy charcuterie boards are the only foods deserving of a wine pairing. Finding the perfect wine match for your meal can make what you're eating taste so much better, so why not elevate your favorite snacks and even your go-to dessert? We talked to a sommelier about which wine will bring out all the best flavors of peanut butter pie, so peanut butter lovers can achieve the ultimate dessert experience.

Doreen Winkler is a consulting sommelier who has created wine lists for many restaurants, including the new Mishik in New York City. Winkler has shared her expert knowledge with us in the past to give us some wine pairings for unexpected yet much-needed dishes. For example, she recommended the best grilled cheese and wine combo and told us the perfect wine and snack pairings to indulge in. So, what wines should salty and sweet dessert lovers stock up on? "For Peanut Butter Pie, I would recommend trying an aged sweet vintage Pedro Ximenéz sherry from Spain," Winkler explained.