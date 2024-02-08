You Need More Brown Sugar For Your Spiced Latte Than You Think

Even Starbucks allows you to customize your drinks to your desired level of sweetness with fewer (or no) pumps of flavoring syrup so you may, of course, follow suit with this recipe. If your motto isn't "the more sugar, the merrier" and you're taken aback by the idea of a full half cup of sugar in each 12-ounce serving of this drink, feel free to dial way back on the amount. After all, while it's possible to sweeten up a drink once it's been made, the reverse does not hold. Once that sugar dissolves in the water, there's no getting it out again, and very little you can do to counteract the effect if you find the flavor too cloying for your taste.

Adjusting the sugar content isn't the only tweak you can make to the drink without changing its character entirely. Olayinka makes hers with dairy milk but doesn't reveal whether it's whole, 2%, or skim, so the choice is yours. She also says that "any other milk would do," so you even have her permission to substitute oat milk, as per Starbucks, or go with almond or soy if either of these is your preferred dairy substitute. You also have leave to use ground cinnamon instead of a cinnamon stick, brewed coffee in place of instant, and homemade whipped cream as a substitute for the kind that comes in an aerosol can.