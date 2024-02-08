Give Your Poke Bowl A Boost Of Freshness With Watermelon Radishes

Poke bowls, which have the look and feel of deconstructed sushi, have long been popular in Hawaii. In recent years they've become pretty trendy on the mainland, as well. This food truck favorite might not seem like something you could or should make at home, but recipe developer Cindy Chou says it is actually safe to cook (or "cook") with raw fish as long as the fish is labeled as sushi or sashimi-grade. She does add one caveat, however, telling us, "Since the guidelines vary state by state and the term isn't regulated, it's good to purchase fish from trustworthy fish markets and Japanese markets."

There's more to poke bowls than fish, however, since you're also going to need some rice (short grain, as this is preferred for sushi as well) along with a couple of vegetable garnishes. Chou garnishes her poke bowls with yellow and green onions, garlic, ribbon-cut cucumbers, and watermelon radishes. Chou does say, "The best part of making your own poke bowl is you can customize it to your preferences or what you're in the mood for," which means you can change up the garnishes as you please. If you can find watermelon radishes, though, they're well worth using because their pretty pink color matches that of the raw tuna.