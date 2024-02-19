Spicy Salmon Burger With Guacamole Recipe
Introducing Tanika Douglas' spicy salmon burger with guacamole — a vibrant mix of flavors and textures that promises to elevate your everyday burger experience in just 30 minutes. "The star of the show is skinless salmon fillets, blended with panko breadcrumbs, fresh cilantro, capers, and a tantalizing mix of chile flakes, salt, and pepper," Douglas says. "The result? Irresistible salmon patties."
Assembling these crowd-pleasing burgers is a breeze. Pan-seared to golden perfection in just 5 minutes, the salmon patties are placed between sliced white buns, generously slathered with chipotle mayonnaise. Top them with juicy tomato slices and a heap of arugula for that perfect balance of freshness and crunch, along with Douglas' luscious homemade guacamole for a cool and creamy element that ties the entire dish together. Whether you're hosting a gathering or whipping up a mid-week meal, these spicy salmon burgers with guacamole are quick, easy, and undeniably delicious.
Gather the ingredients for spicy salmon burgers with guacamole
These salmon burgers come together with skinless salmon fillets, panko breadcrumbs, finely chopped fresh cilantro, chopped capers, chile flakes, salt, ground black pepper, and olive oil, along with white bread buns, chipotle mayonnaise, tomatoes, and arugula for assembly. For the guacamole, you will need avocado, red onion, minced garlic, lime juice, chopped fresh cilantro, salt, and ground black pepper.
Curious about adaptations? This versatile recipe invites substitutions, allowing you to tailor the dish to your preferences or ingredient availability. "Arugula, with its peppery notes, can be substituted with milder greens such as lettuce or baby spinach," Douglas says. "And for those seeking an alternative to chipotle mayo, various sauces can be substituted, such as a zesty garlic aioli or a tangy sriracha mayo."
Step 1: Chop the salmon
Finely chop the salmon.
Step 2: Add the patty ingredients to a bowl
Place the salmon into a large mixing bowl along with the breadcrumbs, cilantro, capers, chile flakes, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Mix them together
Mix well to combine.
Step 4: Shape the salmon patties
Divide the salmon mixture into 4 even portions, then shape each portion into a 1-inch-thick burger.
Step 5: Add the burgers to a pan
Add the olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the salmon burgers.
Step 6: Cook them through
Cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and cooked through. Set aside.
Step 7: Combine the guacamole ingredients
Make the guacamole: Add avocado, red onion, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper to a bowl.
Step 8: Mash them together
Mash together with a fork until well combined.
Step 9: Spread sauces on the burger buns
To assemble the burgers, add a generous spoonful of guacamole to each bottom bun. Spread the top buns with chipotle mayonnaise.
Step 10: Assemble the burgers
Top each bottom bun with a salmon burger, tomato slices, and arugula, then close with the top buns.
Step 11: Enjoy
Serve right away.
Can I make spicy salmon burgers with guacamole in advance?
Douglas' spicy salmon burgers with guacamole offer flexibility for those looking to work ahead without compromising on flavor and texture. "The salmon patties can be easily prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator," she says. "After shaping the salmon mixture into burgers, simply cover them tightly with plastic wrap or place them in an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 24 hours before cooking."
Freezing the salmon patties is another excellent option for make-ahead preparation. "After shaping the burgers, arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and place them in the freezer until firm. Once frozen, transfer the patties to a freezer-safe bag, separating each with parchment paper to prevent sticking," Douglas instructs. This method extends the storage time for up to 3 months. "When ready to enjoy, simply thaw the patties in the refrigerator overnight before cooking," she adds.
The guacamole, however, is best prepared fresh to preserve its vibrant color and delicate flavors. To save time, you can pre-chop the ingredients and store them separately in airtight containers. When you're ready to assemble the burgers, simply mash the avocado and combine it with the prepped ingredients for a quick and fresh guacamole.
What other ways can I serve these salmon burgers?
These spicy salmon burgers with guacamole can easily extend beyond the conventional burger presentation into a myriad of creative serving options. "Shrink the patties down to create salmon sliders, which make the perfect appetizer with a touch of elegance for social gatherings," Douglas offers. Serve them in the same burger format as the original recipe, or place the patties onto a platter with toothpicks for skewering and guacamole on the side for dipping. "For a heartier main meal option, skip the bun and transform the patties into a nourishing bowl by placing them atop quinoa with salad greens and tomatoes, drizzled with your favorite dressing," Douglas suggests.
Other bunless options include crunchy salmon lettuce wraps using iceberg or butter lettuce. "Or, inject a Mexican-inspired twist by presenting the salmon patties in taco shells or soft tortillas, garnished with guacamole, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime," Douglas says.
- For the salmon burgers
- 1 pound skinless salmon fillets
- ⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon chopped capers
- ½ teaspoon chile flakes
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- For the guacamole
- 1 avocado, pitted and peeled
- ½ red onion, finely diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- To assemble
- 4 white bread buns, sliced open
- ½ cup chipotle mayonnaise
- 2 tomatoes, sliced
- 2 cups arugula
- Finely chop the salmon.
- Place the salmon into a large mixing bowl along with the breadcrumbs, cilantro, capers, chile flakes, salt, and pepper.
- Mix well to combine.
- Divide the salmon mixture into 4 even portions, then shape each portion into a 1-inch-thick burger.
- Add the olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the salmon burgers.
- Cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and cooked through. Set aside.
- Make the guacamole: Add the avocado, red onion, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper to a bowl.
- Mash together with a fork until well combined.
- To assemble the burgers, add a generous spoonful of guacamole to each bottom bun. Spread the top buns with chipotle mayonnaise.
- Top each bottom bun with a salmon burger, tomato slices, and arugula, then close with the top buns.
- Serve right away.
|Calories per Serving
|745
|Total Fat
|53.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|73.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.2 g
|Total Sugars
|6.5 g
|Sodium
|830.1 mg
|Protein
|30.2 g