Spicy Salmon Burger With Guacamole Recipe

Douglas' spicy salmon burgers with guacamole offer flexibility for those looking to work ahead without compromising on flavor and texture. "The salmon patties can be easily prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator," she says. "After shaping the salmon mixture into burgers, simply cover them tightly with plastic wrap or place them in an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 24 hours before cooking."

Freezing the salmon patties is another excellent option for make-ahead preparation. "After shaping the burgers, arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and place them in the freezer until firm. Once frozen, transfer the patties to a freezer-safe bag, separating each with parchment paper to prevent sticking," Douglas instructs. This method extends the storage time for up to 3 months. "When ready to enjoy, simply thaw the patties in the refrigerator overnight before cooking," she adds.

The guacamole, however, is best prepared fresh to preserve its vibrant color and delicate flavors. To save time, you can pre-chop the ingredients and store them separately in airtight containers. When you're ready to assemble the burgers, simply mash the avocado and combine it with the prepped ingredients for a quick and fresh guacamole.