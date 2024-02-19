Recipes Dish Type Sandwich and Wrap Recipes

Spicy Salmon Burger With Guacamole Recipe

salmon burger on plate Tanika Douglas/Mashed
By Tanika Douglas/

Introducing Tanika Douglas' spicy salmon burger with guacamole — a vibrant mix of flavors and textures that promises to elevate your everyday burger experience in just 30 minutes. "The star of the show is skinless salmon fillets, blended with panko breadcrumbs, fresh cilantro, capers, and a tantalizing mix of chile flakes, salt, and pepper," Douglas says. "The result? Irresistible salmon patties."

Assembling these crowd-pleasing burgers is a breeze. Pan-seared to golden perfection in just 5 minutes, the salmon patties are placed between sliced white buns, generously slathered with chipotle mayonnaise. Top them with juicy tomato slices and a heap of arugula for that perfect balance of freshness and crunch, along with Douglas' luscious homemade guacamole for a cool and creamy element that ties the entire dish together. Whether you're hosting a gathering or whipping up a mid-week meal, these spicy salmon burgers with guacamole are quick, easy, and undeniably delicious. 

Gather the ingredients for spicy salmon burgers with guacamole

ingredients for recipe Tanika Douglas/Mashed

These salmon burgers come together with skinless salmon fillets, panko breadcrumbs, finely chopped fresh cilantro, chopped capers, chile flakes, salt, ground black pepper, and olive oil, along with white bread buns, chipotle mayonnaise, tomatoes, and arugula for assembly. For the guacamole, you will need avocado, red onion, minced garlic, lime juice, chopped fresh cilantro, salt, and ground black pepper. 

Curious about adaptations? This versatile recipe invites substitutions, allowing you to tailor the dish to your preferences or ingredient availability. "Arugula, with its peppery notes, can be substituted with milder greens such as lettuce or baby spinach," Douglas says. "And for those seeking an alternative to chipotle mayo, various sauces can be substituted, such as a zesty garlic aioli or a tangy sriracha mayo."

Step 1: Chop the salmon

chopped raw salmon on cutting board with knife Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Finely chop the salmon.

Step 2: Add the patty ingredients to a bowl

salmon burger ingredients in mixing bowl Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Place the salmon into a large mixing bowl along with the breadcrumbs, cilantro, capers, chile flakes, salt, and pepper.

Step 3: Mix them together

salmon burger ingredients in mixing bowl Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Mix well to combine.

Step 4: Shape the salmon patties

hand shaping salmon burger patty Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Divide the salmon mixture into 4 even portions, then shape each portion into a 1-inch-thick burger.

Step 5: Add the burgers to a pan

salmon burger cooking in pan Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Add the olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the salmon burgers.

Step 6: Cook them through

cooked salmon burger in pan Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and cooked through. Set aside.

Step 7: Combine the guacamole ingredients

hand squeezing lime juice into guacamole Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Make the guacamole: Add avocado, red onion, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper to a bowl.

Step 8: Mash them together

guacamole in bowl Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Mash together with a fork until well combined.

Step 9: Spread sauces on the burger buns

bun halves spread with guacamole and chipotle mayonnaise Tanika Douglas/Mashed

To assemble the burgers, add a generous spoonful of guacamole to each bottom bun. Spread the top buns with chipotle mayonnaise.

Step 10: Assemble the burgers

hand on top of salmon burger with guacamole on plate Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Top each bottom bun with a salmon burger, tomato slices, and arugula, then close with the top buns.

Step 11: Enjoy

salmon guacamole burger on plate Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Serve right away.

Can I make spicy salmon burgers with guacamole in advance?

salmon burger patties on plate with tomatoes and arugula salad Tanika Douglas/Mashed

Douglas' spicy salmon burgers with guacamole offer flexibility for those looking to work ahead without compromising on flavor and texture. "The salmon patties can be easily prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator," she says. "After shaping the salmon mixture into burgers, simply cover them tightly with plastic wrap or place them in an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to 24 hours before cooking." 

Freezing the salmon patties is another excellent option for make-ahead preparation. "After shaping the burgers, arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and place them in the freezer until firm. Once frozen, transfer the patties to a freezer-safe bag, separating each with parchment paper to prevent sticking," Douglas instructs. This method extends the storage time for up to 3 months. "When ready to enjoy, simply thaw the patties in the refrigerator overnight before cooking," she adds. 

The guacamole, however, is best prepared fresh to preserve its vibrant color and delicate flavors. To save time, you can pre-chop the ingredients and store them separately in airtight containers. When you're ready to assemble the burgers, simply mash the avocado and combine it with the prepped ingredients for a quick and fresh guacamole.

What other ways can I serve these salmon burgers?

salmon guacamole burger on plate Tanika Douglas/Mashed

These spicy salmon burgers with guacamole can easily extend beyond the conventional burger presentation into a myriad of creative serving options. "Shrink the patties down to create salmon sliders, which make the perfect appetizer with a touch of elegance for social gatherings," Douglas offers. Serve them in the same burger format as the original recipe, or place the patties onto a platter with toothpicks for skewering and guacamole on the side for dipping. "For a heartier main meal option, skip the bun and transform the patties into a nourishing bowl by placing them atop quinoa with salad greens and tomatoes, drizzled with your favorite dressing," Douglas suggests.

Other bunless options include crunchy salmon lettuce wraps using iceberg or butter lettuce. "Or, inject a Mexican-inspired twist by presenting the salmon patties in taco shells or soft tortillas, garnished with guacamole, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime," Douglas says. 

Spicy Salmon Burger With Guacamole Recipe
These light, herbaceous, slightly spicy salmon patties come together in 30 minutes. Make them into burgers, or serve them in lettuce wraps or grain bowls.
Prep Time
25
minutes
Cook Time
5
minutes
Servings
4
burgers
hands holding salmon guacamole burger with tomatoes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
  • For the salmon burgers
  • 1 pound skinless salmon fillets 
  • ⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs 
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped capers 
  • ½ teaspoon chile flakes 
  • ½ teaspoon salt 
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • For the guacamole
  • 1 avocado, pitted and peeled 
  • ½ red onion, finely diced 
  • 1 clove garlic, minced 
  • Juice of 1 lime 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro 
  • ¼ teaspoon salt 
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • To assemble
  • 4 white bread buns, sliced open
  • ½ cup chipotle mayonnaise 
  • 2 tomatoes, sliced 
  • 2 cups arugula
Directions
  1. Finely chop the salmon.
  2. Place the salmon into a large mixing bowl along with the breadcrumbs, cilantro, capers, chile flakes, salt, and pepper.
  3. Mix well to combine.
  4. Divide the salmon mixture into 4 even portions, then shape each portion into a 1-inch-thick burger.
  5. Add the olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the salmon burgers.
  6. Cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and cooked through. Set aside.
  7. Make the guacamole: Add the avocado, red onion, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper to a bowl.
  8. Mash together with a fork until well combined.
  9. To assemble the burgers, add a generous spoonful of guacamole to each bottom bun. Spread the top buns with chipotle mayonnaise.
  10. Top each bottom bun with a salmon burger, tomato slices, and arugula, then close with the top buns.
  11. Serve right away.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 745
Total Fat 53.8 g
Saturated Fat 9.2 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 73.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 36.6 g
Dietary Fiber 6.2 g
Total Sugars 6.5 g
Sodium 830.1 mg
Protein 30.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
