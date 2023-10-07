Frozen Tomatoes Are Practical And Versatile
When it comes to storing extra produce in the freezer as a means to preserve it, not all fruits and vegetables are created equal. The water in the produce expands when frozen, causing the plant fibers to stretch to the point of breaking. For that reason, products like tomatoes — which have a high water content — become mushy after being frozen and subsequently thawed. This is why many people avoid freezing whole tomatoes, opting instead to can or puree them. Regardless, there are plenty of ways to use frozen tomatoes. The process is so easy, you won't believe you didn't try it sooner!
Canning tomatoes requires several involved steps but among the things you should know about freezing tomatoes is that it can be done with a simple flick of the wrist. With no blanching, peeling, or chopping required, the only preparation needed for freezing tomatoes is removing their core. Using a paring knife, this can be done by cutting a ring around the core, and easily pulling it out.
After that, whole tomatoes can be flash-frozen on a baking sheet before being transferred to a freezer-safe storage container where they can safely stay for up to a year. As a matter of fact, frozen tomatoes are extremely easy to peel, making them ideal for use in many dishes.
How to use frozen tomatoes
It's true that frozen and thawed tomatoes don't retain their firm texture. However, there are still plenty of ways to use them. Much like canned tomatoes, frozen tomatoes work particularly well in the making of soups, stews, and tomato-based sauces. Chili and stews made in the crockpot or Dutch oven benefit from bigger pieces of frozen tomato because they add more depth and texture to the dish. Meanwhile, smaller bits of diced frozen tomato can be included in soups with a thinner broth.
Placing whole frozen tomatoes in a stockpot and cooking them until soft and malleable provides an excellent base for chunky marinara sauce or bolognese. If you prefer a smoother sauce, the cooked tomatoes can be transferred to a food processor and pulverized into a puree. With the addition of some spices, that same puree can also be used for homemade ketchup and barbecue sauce.
In fact, you can even use frozen tomatoes to hop on the bandwagon of the latest viral food trend! Using a cheese grater to shave off icy bits of frozen tomato over a creamy ball of burrata is a fun play on the caprese salad. With the addition of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and lemon zest, you've got an Instagram-worthy snack in just seconds. Who said tomatoes shouldn't be frozen?