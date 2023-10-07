Frozen Tomatoes Are Practical And Versatile

When it comes to storing extra produce in the freezer as a means to preserve it, not all fruits and vegetables are created equal. The water in the produce expands when frozen, causing the plant fibers to stretch to the point of breaking. For that reason, products like tomatoes — which have a high water content — become mushy after being frozen and subsequently thawed. This is why many people avoid freezing whole tomatoes, opting instead to can or puree them. Regardless, there are plenty of ways to use frozen tomatoes. The process is so easy, you won't believe you didn't try it sooner!

Canning tomatoes requires several involved steps but among the things you should know about freezing tomatoes is that it can be done with a simple flick of the wrist. With no blanching, peeling, or chopping required, the only preparation needed for freezing tomatoes is removing their core. Using a paring knife, this can be done by cutting a ring around the core, and easily pulling it out.

After that, whole tomatoes can be flash-frozen on a baking sheet before being transferred to a freezer-safe storage container where they can safely stay for up to a year. As a matter of fact, frozen tomatoes are extremely easy to peel, making them ideal for use in many dishes.