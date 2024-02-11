Spicy Slow Cooker Piri Piri Chicken Recipe

"You control the heat with this savory, slow cooker piri piri chicken dish," says recipe developer Patterson Watkins. While the Portuguese-by-way-of-southern-Africa classic is traditionally made with the piri piri peppers that give it its name, Watkins says you can instead use the chile of your choice for her version of the dish. Watkins uses Fresno peppers, which, with 2,500 to 10,000 Scoville units, are about as hot as jalapeños. Piri piris, on the other hand, come in at an incendiary 50,000 to 175,000 Scovilles. If you're not able to get your hands on those, Thai bird's eye chiles are a good substitute, as they're fairly similar in both flavor and heat level.

Unlike the quick grilled piri piri chicken that you might find when traveling in Portugal or southern Africa — or while dining at Nando's (a South African fast food chain favored by Prince Harry), Watkins' version is more akin to a stew. "Whole pieces of tender, bone-in chicken are heartily seasoned with spicy red chiles, garlic, cumin, and paprika, then simmered together with baby potatoes in a stewed tomato-butter base," she describes this easy chicken dinner.