What To Order At Nando's If You Want To Eat Like Prince Harry

While he may be royalty, Prince Harry is much more down-to-earth than you might think — especially regarding his go-to meals. The Duke of Sussex's love of fast food started at a young age, but not for the reason that you might think. "I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said, 'Cancel lunch for the boys I'm taking them out, we're going to McDonald's," shared Darren McGrady, a former chef at Buckingham Palace, with Marie Claire. While McGrady insisted that he could prepare McDonald's style cuisine, aka burgers, Princess Diana explained, 'No, it's the toy they want."

Nowadays, the Duke of Sussex has adopted a well-rounded diet — Prince Harry typically eats foods such as roasted chicken, kale, and quinoa. That said, every once and a while, the father-of-two enjoys a fast food fix. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle revealed that her husband is one of In-N-Out Burger's many devotees, referring to this burger chain as his "favorite." "There's one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods," the former actress explained. "They know our order." While Prince Harry is certainly a fan of American chains, he also sticks to his roots and loves a cheeky Nando's. If you want to eat like a royal, make sure to order these mains and sides the next time you hit up this peri peri chicken joint.