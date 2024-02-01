The Biggest Lessons Johnathan Benvenuti Learned From Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive

For many up-and-coming chefs, competing on a show like "Hell's Kitchen" is a faraway dream. A lucky few manage to land the spot of a lifetime under the watchful eye of chef Gordon Ramsay, and fewer still place as finalists. One of the most recent to do so is Johnathan Benvenuti, who defied the odds as runner-up to winner Ryan O'Sullivan in "American Dream," the 22nd season of the series. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the Orange County, California, native discussed what led him to "Hell's Kitchen" — and the important lessons he learned during his time there. "I'm a huge superfan. I always told myself that that was one of the few cooking shows I would ever want to do, and when casting reached out, it was like a bucket list moment," he tells Tasting Table.

His journey to the Season 22 finale started well before the cameras rolled. Upon learning he'd join the ranks of the "Hell's Kitchen" cast, the ambitious young chef quickly got to work studying. "My brother and I — probably in a matter of 90 days — watched every episode beforehand," says Benvenuti. "When I got there, I couldn't wait for Gordon and all those chefs to taste my food. I think that was the best part, just to rise to those occasions." Despite taking second place, the chef radiates positivity. From finding a best friend in his opponent, O'Sullivan, to gleaning wisdom from Gordon Ramsay, Benvenuti never felt he'd lost anything.