The Best Gordon Ramsay Insults From Kitchen Nightmares Season 8

"Kitchen Nightmares" was a mid-2000s reality T.V. staple that helped Chef Gordon Ramsay extend his reach as the de facto king of culinary insults. The show's earlier seasons saw Ramsay utterly incensed over the state of the restaurants he visited, and the furor with which he delivered his reactionary disgust was often over the top. "Kitchen Nightmares" had a seven-season run on Fox before ceasing production in 2014. Now, after a nearly 10-year absence, Ramsay hits the streets once again for a long-awaited Season 8, lending his tough love to restaurants in peril, and flinging more than a few insults along the way.

Season 8 of "Kitchen Nightmares" follows the same formula as before: Ramsay opens each episode with a brief overview of the neighborhood where the restaurant operates before entering the dining room and eating a meal that is disappointing 100% of the time. There is nothing candy-coated about his observations, although the Ramsay we see in Season 8 is less like his hothead persona of yesteryear and more of the "I don't put up with B.S. but I want the best for you" mentoring side he's shown over the last few years. The latest "Kitchen Nightmares" season doesn't hold back on the smack-talking, but it also shows heart and vulnerability. We've given all 10 episodes a watch to compile the worst insults that came out of Ramsay's mouth. Here's how it went.