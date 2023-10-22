13 Signs Boston Market Is Struggling

Boston Market seemed to have big potential when it first came on the scene, being passed around among several big-name players. Boston Market opened in 1985 as Boston Chicken, under the ownership of Steven Kolow and Arthur Cores. The idea was to create a casual restaurant that sold fresh, healthy everyday food in Boston rather than gourmet fare. In 1989, they sold the chain to George Nadaff, who had opened the first KFC in the Boston area. Then, an executive at Blockbuster Video, Saad J. Nadhir, and his Blockbuster partner Scott Beck snatched it up in 1991. It went public in 1993, and the owners changed the name to Boston Market in 1995.

The chain was doing $1 billion a year in sales in 1997, so the owners thought they would try taking it international. Unfortunately, this plan resulted in bankruptcy in 1998. However, McDonald's still felt the chain was a good gamble and bought it in 2000. Under McDonald's, the brand started selling frozen foods in grocery stores.

McDonald's let go of the chain in 2007, selling it to Sun Capital Partners. Then, Sun Capital Partners passed it on to Engage Brands. LLC, in 2020. Engage Brands is ultimately owned by multi-millionaire Jignesh "Jay" Pandya. The chain was hopeful that Pandya's backing would help pull the company out of its financial problems. However, it has continued to struggle more than ever before under his ownership.