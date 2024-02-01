McDonald's Is Raising Its Burger Game And We Have All The Juicy Details

It's been almost a year since McDonald's began rolling out changes to its core lineup of burgers, beginning in select markets across the country, and they are finally available in restaurants nationwide. But you won't see one or two giant changes to the burgers — instead, the upgrades to the burgers come as a result of about 50 much smaller changes that have been made to the cooking techniques and assembly of the McDonald's burgers that you already know and love. Why mess with success? Even though McDonald's dominates the fast food market, the company knows that to stay on top, it has to be competitive — and to be competitive, it has to pay attention to what customers want to see and eat.

In response to that feedback, McDonald's has created the Best Burger. Contrary to how it might sound, the Best Burger isn't a singular new offering, but a series of upgrades to the existing McDonald's burger lineup. In fact, some of the changes seem so subtle that the casual burger observer might not even notice the changes. So, to highlight the changes, McDonald's invited Mashed to its Times Square restaurant location in NYC to see firsthand how the Best Burgers are prepared, and to taste the new burger preparation side-by-side with the old method. You might be wondering if the burgers are noticeably different, or if they still taste like McDonald's burgers after so many improvements. So we've got all the juicy details on the new changes, and how all these improvements will affect your favorite McDonald's burger.