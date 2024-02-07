The Kelce Family's Favorite Super Bowl Snacks - Exclusive
When you think of Super Bowl snacks, you probably think of classics like chicken wings, pizza, chips and dip, and potato skins. These are just a few foods that are synonymous with game day, and there's no bigger game day than the Super Bowl. However, when you imagine your Super Bowl celebration and then picture what the pros might eat, you may think there's a pretty big difference. When you're a notable name in the sports world, are you really chowing down on wings or sliders at halftime?
Well, if you're a member of the Kelce family, you might be. We spoke with everyone's favorite football mom, Donna Kelce, in a recent exclusive Mashed interview to learn more about what she's cooked up during past game days, her sons' favorite game day foods, and her new partnership with Barefoot, the official wine sponsor of the NFL. So, in case you were wondering, yes, the Kelce family's favorite Super Bowl snacks are likely pretty similar to your own. And probably just like at your home, everyone has a different favorite. According to Donna, she prefers hot dogs, Travis' favorite game day food is and was always chicken wings, and Jason's favorite game day eat is a nod to his career with the Philadelphia Eagles: the Philly cheesesteak.
The Super Bowl at the Kelce household
While Donna Kelce admits that it's been a while since she's watched a Super Bowl at home (her children have appeared in a handful of the last Super Bowls), her recent partnership with Barefoot has given her the chance to pair Barefoot's wines with some of her family's game day favorites. She said, "I probably haven't done it for over 20 years, because I've been at the game or trying to be at the game, but I do have some Super Bowl dishes that I'm partial to, and they pair really well with some of the Barefoot wines, too..."
She recommended, if you're chowing down on Travis' favorite chicken wings, go with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc. If, though, you prefer that cheesesteak, reach for a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. As for Donna's "old-fashioned hot dogs," she said, "I pair [them] with Pinot Grigio and you have a simple classic." So go ahead, eat (and drink) like the pros.
Visit Barefoot Wine on Instagram to get Donna Kelce's full Super Bowl playbook.