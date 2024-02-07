The Kelce Family's Favorite Super Bowl Snacks - Exclusive

When you think of Super Bowl snacks, you probably think of classics like chicken wings, pizza, chips and dip, and potato skins. These are just a few foods that are synonymous with game day, and there's no bigger game day than the Super Bowl. However, when you imagine your Super Bowl celebration and then picture what the pros might eat, you may think there's a pretty big difference. When you're a notable name in the sports world, are you really chowing down on wings or sliders at halftime?

Well, if you're a member of the Kelce family, you might be. We spoke with everyone's favorite football mom, Donna Kelce, in a recent exclusive Mashed interview to learn more about what she's cooked up during past game days, her sons' favorite game day foods, and her new partnership with Barefoot, the official wine sponsor of the NFL. So, in case you were wondering, yes, the Kelce family's favorite Super Bowl snacks are likely pretty similar to your own. And probably just like at your home, everyone has a different favorite. According to Donna, she prefers hot dogs, Travis' favorite game day food is and was always chicken wings, and Jason's favorite game day eat is a nod to his career with the Philadelphia Eagles: the Philly cheesesteak.