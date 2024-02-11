GBBO Star Kim-Joy's Genius Tip For Seamless Hidden Sprinkle Cookies

Animal lovers and fans of adorable food have a soft spot for Kim-Joy's endlessly creative bakes. The runner-up from Season 9 of "The Great British Bake Off" is always showcasing her newest baking ideas on social media. Not only do her videos feature plenty of cat-related bakes, but they sometimes feature cat butts in cookie form. When you bite into them, you get a mouthful of sprinkles that are tucked into a hidden pocket within the treat.

The baker explained in the caption of an Instagram video that she uses a special cookie cutter to stamp out the shape, and the video shows that an indent was made in the cookie before baking. This little pocket is where Kim-Joy puts the sprinkles, and she seals them off by gently pressing a thin circle of edible wafer paper onto some piped icing surrounding the indent. After this construction is complete, Kim-Joy decorates her treats with a layer of white sugar cookie icing before adding even more sprinkles on top. If you're not an avid cake decorator, wafer paper might be a new concept, but this affordable baking tool is often used by professional bakers to take their creative baking designs to the next level.