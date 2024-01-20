Burn Away Cake: The TikTok Treat That Goes Up In Flames

TikTok trends come and go so rapidly that it can be difficult to keep up with what's popular. In early 2023, elaborate, cake-shaped candles were all the rage, but by the middle of the year, fiery cakes replaced candles on TikTok. We're not referring to bananas foster or any other kind of flaming dessert, but rather parchment or wafer paper, which still seems to be going strong into 2024.

With flaming or flambéed foods, the secret is the alcohol or sugar in the dish, such as the brandy in Christmas pudding or the caramelized sugar in crème brûlée. With burn-away cakes, it's not the cake that's on fire but the paper that's on or around it. Fans of the fad have found ways to create burn-away cakes for practically everything. One Taylor Swift burn-away cake created by TikTok user @cakesbynams even acted as a tribute to the singer's upcoming release of her album "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."

Birthday cakes have become particularly popular within the trend, especially burning calendar cakes. The top of each cake displays a calendar page with the poster's birthday marked, and at the bottom is a note bidding adieu to whatever age they're leaving. The calendar is printed on wafer paper, so when it's lit, it dissolves, revealing frosting that says, "Hello [year]," indicating the age they're about to turn.