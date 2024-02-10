The Marvel Co-Star Jeremy Renner Thinks Has The Best Taste In Food - Exclusive
During this year's Super Bowl, you may spot actor Jeremy Renner (yes, the man who plays Hawkeye from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and who suffered a catastrophic snowplow injury last year) promoting one of his favorite food items: Silk plant-based milk, an ingredient that he says he's used in his protein shakes for a while, but more so now that he's been working on recovering from his injury and getting his body back to peak performance.
Mashed recently spoke with Renner in an exclusive interview to learn more about the ad spot, how he uses Silk products in his daily life, and his favorite Super Bowl eats, but we also had to ask: Which actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the best taste in food and restaurants? While we pointed out that co-stars and coworkers like Jon Favreau are known for their foodie connections, Renner singled out one co-star in particular: Robert Downey Jr.
It's all about the experience
Robert Downey Jr. just recently came out with a new book about food — and, more specifically, food and sustainability — with co-author Thomas Kostigen, entitled Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time, so Jeremy Renner's pick wasn't necessarily surprising. However, Renner clarified that he's not picking Downey due to any skills in the kitchen. Instead, he says that Downey's foodie expertise all comes from the experience he's able to cultivate for his friends and guests.
Renner explained, "[Downey] is always [talking] about the Michelin-starred restaurant to go to, or always, on set, he's the one inviting all the actors to come over for lunch. He has his chef. I think it's also not even so much about the food with Downey — it definitely has to be good, high quality, and interesting — as much as it is also about the stories told at the table with the food, the shared experience that you have with friends when you break bread with them. It's more of an experience. It's like the quality of food also equals the quality of conversation or the quality of the spirit."
Watch Jeremy Renner's ad spot with Silk during the Super Bowl, this Feb. 11. If you can't catch the game, you can also view the ad across Silk's social media, on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.