The Marvel Co-Star Jeremy Renner Thinks Has The Best Taste In Food - Exclusive

Robert Downey Jr. just recently came out with a new book about food — and, more specifically, food and sustainability — with co-author Thomas Kostigen, entitled Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time, so Jeremy Renner's pick wasn't necessarily surprising. However, Renner clarified that he's not picking Downey due to any skills in the kitchen. Instead, he says that Downey's foodie expertise all comes from the experience he's able to cultivate for his friends and guests.

Renner explained, "[Downey] is always [talking] about the Michelin-starred restaurant to go to, or always, on set, he's the one inviting all the actors to come over for lunch. He has his chef. I think it's also not even so much about the food with Downey — it definitely has to be good, high quality, and interesting — as much as it is also about the stories told at the table with the food, the shared experience that you have with friends when you break bread with them. It's more of an experience. It's like the quality of food also equals the quality of conversation or the quality of the spirit."

