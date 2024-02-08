13 Funniest Food Super Bowl Ad Celeb Cameos Of All Time

Not only was Betty White one of the funniest comedic performers ever, but she was also game for just about anything. This was never more apparent than in the 2010 Snickers ad she appeared in during the Super Bowl. The Saints may have been playing for the ring, but this angel of the sitcom set had audiences breathless when her hilarious commercial appeared.

White makes her way across a muddy park field, surrounded by players in an amateur football game. As she runs the play, she takes a bone-crushing tackle from another player, right into a mud puddle. What could have possessed her to step onto the turf and risk being pummeled by guys twice her size? She huddles up, answering to the name Mike and letting off steam with dude-speak. Another player accuses Mike of playing "like Betty White out there," and the gag is revealed as White replies, "That's not what your girlfriend says."

The fun twist arrives as Mike's girlfriend brings her a Snickers bar. One bite and Mike's back to his old self again ... just in time to watch Abe Vigoda — another golden-age '70s television celebrity — take the next hit. This one never gets old (pun intended).