Maple Syrup Is The Secret Ingredient For Perfectly Balanced Coleslaw

A backyard cookout isn't complete without some delicious barbecue sides. While there are plenty of options out there, coleslaw is one tried-and-true side that's crunchy, tangy, and the perfect accompaniment to a main course. If you've eaten traditional coleslaw before, you're probably familiar with its shredded cabbage, carrots, and creamy mayonnaise-based dressing. While this variety has its place, coleslaw is also the perfect food to customize with unique ingredients, and Mashed recipe developer Miriam Hahn developed a coleslaw recipe that's anything but ordinary.

Hahn came up with a spicy coleslaw recipe that incorporates pepperoncini peppers and a blend of spices that adds a nice (but not too powerful) kick. Hahn's first departure from tradition is using tahini in place of mayonnaise for creaminess. She also adds maple syrup, lemon, and Dijon mustard to make the dressing. If you thought maple syrup only belonged on pancakes and waffles, think again — the maple in this coleslaw helps balance the mustard's tanginess and sharpness. Hahn shared with Mashed the thing she likes best about this coleslaw: "When you mix tahini (which is just ground sesame seeds) with lemon, Dijon, maple syrup, and spices, it becomes this incredible tangy, ADDICTING dressing. So much better than a standard mayonnaise dressing."