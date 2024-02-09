This Is What Patrick Mahomes Really Eats In A Day
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a star athlete, and as such, he has to keep himself in peak physical condition for football season. A significant factor in any professional athlete's career is their diet, so what does Mahomes eat to fuel himself for his games?
Food gives people energy, and for a football star, their energy level can be the difference between a big win and a major loss. Other professional football players like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have proved, however, that the importance of nutrition doesn't have to prevent players from enjoying what they eat. Even so, the fuel players consume is a top priority in ensuring their best game-day performance.
In 2018, Mahomes told Men's Journal, "I've gotten much better with my nutrition as of late. It's something you have to take care of when you get to the NFL to stay in the best shape possible. It's so important." From his love of ketchup to his multivitamins, we've got all the details about what Mahomes eats for both his performance and his taste buds.
He eats up to five meals a day
Three meals a day with a snack or two sprinkled in between is what most people probably consider a standard culinary day. Still, each person's ideal diet and eating schedule will vary. As for Mahomes, he opts for small, frequent meals. "I usually eat four to five meals a day. I eat breakfast, then lunch and then spread out my dinners to make sure I'm not eating too much at any one time," he told Men's Journal. Of course, as one of the most famous athletes in the world, Mahomes has a personal chef to prepare his meals, ensuring that his nutrition is always at its best.
Mahomes is a fan of veggies, which no doubt makes his daily nutrient requirements much easier to achieve. For lunch, he typically pairs vegetables with a protein like salmon or grilled chicken. He splits his dinner into two or three separate meals, and he always starts with one that supplies him with some extra carbohydrates. Quinoa and sweet potatoes are a couple of his go-tos. As for snacks, Mahomes reportedly likes fruits and protein-heavy options throughout the day. Apples, oranges, and strawberries are said to be some of his favorites (via Essentially Sports).
He's a major ketchup fan
One key part of Mahomes' diet that you might already know about is his famous love of ketchup. And he doesn't just love ketchup — he really loves it. He's known for putting it on countless different foods, including his Thanksgiving turkey. This isn't a new part of the athlete's diet, either. As a child, he loved ketchup sandwiches — yes, just ketchup. He told Inside Hook, "I used to get teased about it all the time because people thought it was very strange that I didn't put any ham, turkey or anything else on it, just ketchup and bread." He added, though, "I grew out of it, so, I don't do that anymore."
So, who better than a major ketchup fan to endorse Hunt's? Mahomes teamed up with the brand in 2018. "I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt's ketchup delivers every time," the football star said in a December 2018 press release. He even prefers classic, usually ketchup-less foods like mac and cheese and steak with a bit of his favorite condiment. "People seem to think that's a weird thing," he told KCSP 610 Sports Radio, per Business Insider. "Some people think that's disgusting, but it's good to me."
He loves snacking
Based on his day-to-day diet, Mahomes clearly puts a lot of focus on what he eats and how it will affect his athletic abilities and stamina. That doesn't mean, though, that he doesn't have favorite foods just for the taste. In fact, according to Postmates, some of his favorite meals are Chipotle Burrito Bowls and Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits (via CNBC). Mahomes is also a big snacker. "I like to eat a lot of chips, candy, whatever it is — especially at nighttime," he said in an interview with GQ Sports. "I always grab ... a purple bag of Doritos, which I just got on. I used to be a Cool Ranch guy, but now I'm on the purple bag."
As for fast food, he still loves the same chain he adored as a kid. In December 2022, Mahomes named Whataburger as his all-time favorite burger joint on Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "Being a little kid that grew up in Texas [with] Whataburger being down the street and Mom's like, 'I'm at work, what are you going to do for food?' I had to go to Whataburger every other day and I fell in love with it." He added, "The burgers are world-class, and they actually have a variety of things that you can get. [They also have] the best ketchup I've ever eaten — and as a ketchup connoisseur, that's a very high praise."
Staying hydrated is a top priority
Many people have to remind themselves to sip water throughout the day to prevent dehydration. For Mahomes, though, hydration is a professional necessity. Athletes, of course, exercise and sweat a great deal, meaning that replenishing their fluids can be a more daunting task than it is for most people. Like many athletes, Mahomes frequently reaches for Gatorade and Powerade to get hydration and electrolytes (via Essentially Sports). He's also an ambassador for Essentia Water. In a May 2023 press release, Mahomes explained, "As an athlete, I know that I can push myself further when I'm properly hydrated with Essentia."
But his beverage choice isn't always about hydration; sometimes he needs to sip on something to help with the other side effects of being a professional athlete. One example is pickle juice for muscle cramps. "I've drank it since high school, actually, so it's like a little shot," Mahomes explained to KCSP 610 Sports Radio, adding, "Just got to knock it to the head and not try to taste it as much as possible." In addition to these drinks, he also takes fish oil and multivitamins to boost his performance on the field.
Coors Light is his favorite beer
Mahomes is living proof that staying hydrated doesn't mean you can't sip on your favorite alcoholic beverages. This quarterback's drink of choice? Coors Light. He's a paid endorser of the brand, but Coors initially reached out to him about the partnership when he was seen celebrating with the beer after scoring the title of MVP in Super Bowl LIV. He even allegedly drank a full 24-pack of the beer at the Chiefs' victory parade in February 2023.
Chris Steele, Coors Light's senior director of marketing, told Forbes, "It's his authentic love for the brand. He's been drinking Coors Light for a long time based on it being his dad's favorite beer." When asked on the red carpet about how many Coors Lights he likes to drink, Mahomes didn't hold back. "Over/under for me on Coors Lights? I never put a limit on it. I just go until I can't go anymore," he said with a laugh in a clip shared by the Arrowhead Addict podcast.