This Is What Patrick Mahomes Really Eats In A Day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a star athlete, and as such, he has to keep himself in peak physical condition for football season. A significant factor in any professional athlete's career is their diet, so what does Mahomes eat to fuel himself for his games?

Food gives people energy, and for a football star, their energy level can be the difference between a big win and a major loss. Other professional football players like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have proved, however, that the importance of nutrition doesn't have to prevent players from enjoying what they eat. Even so, the fuel players consume is a top priority in ensuring their best game-day performance.

In 2018, Mahomes told Men's Journal, "I've gotten much better with my nutrition as of late. It's something you have to take care of when you get to the NFL to stay in the best shape possible. It's so important." From his love of ketchup to his multivitamins, we've got all the details about what Mahomes eats for both his performance and his taste buds.