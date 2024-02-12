Inside Gordon Ramsay And Jamie Oliver's Feud

They are some of the most well-known chefs in British and American television history: Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay. Oliver, known primarily for hosting "The Naked Chef," has also authored a collection of cookbooks and opened numerous restaurants around the world. Gordon Ramsay, on the other hand, is famous for his media appearances, including those on "Hell's Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares," and others. Ramsay also owns a string of successful restaurants worldwide. Seeing as the two celebrity chefs are from the same part of the world and are both powerhouses in the food industry, you may believe that they get along well.

Sadly, the mutual brotherhood we envision couldn't be further from the truth. Ramsay and Oliver have had a tumultuous relationship, to put it lightly — one that has included name-calling and embarrassing public comments on both sides. As much as it pains us to shatter the illusion of chumminess between these two well-known celebrity chefs, here are the details of Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver's long-simmering feud.