Ice Spice Disses Lemon-Lime Soda In Starry Super Bowl Commercial

Lemon-lime soda is a classic fizzy drink. Along with cola, the two are inarguably the cornerstones of the soda universe. But, sometimes the classics can get a little stale — unless you opt for Starry, PepsiCo's replacement for Sierra Mist. At least, that's what the brand is hoping people will think as it tries to gain new market share, hiring rapper Ice Spice (aka Isis Naija Gaston aka Taylor Swift's pal) to help spread the message in a new Super Bowl ad.

The primetime commercial features Ice Spice hanging out at some kind of club/restaurant/bar with two cartoon lemon-lime Starry mascots, receiving smooches from each of them when, suddenly, a discordant piano note heralds a plot twist: the arrival of her clearly still-besotted ex.

Her old love takes on a human form and clearly represents the old lemon-lime soda (who remains unnamed, but given that he's wearing a green shirt with a white stripe on it, the viewer can make a pretty educated guess which soda he's supposed to be). The two exchange some words, with the rapper's fizzy former flame trying to win her back, but clearly Ice Spice has moved on to a new can.