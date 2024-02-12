Ice Spice Disses Lemon-Lime Soda In Starry Super Bowl Commercial
Lemon-lime soda is a classic fizzy drink. Along with cola, the two are inarguably the cornerstones of the soda universe. But, sometimes the classics can get a little stale — unless you opt for Starry, PepsiCo's replacement for Sierra Mist. At least, that's what the brand is hoping people will think as it tries to gain new market share, hiring rapper Ice Spice (aka Isis Naija Gaston aka Taylor Swift's pal) to help spread the message in a new Super Bowl ad.
The primetime commercial features Ice Spice hanging out at some kind of club/restaurant/bar with two cartoon lemon-lime Starry mascots, receiving smooches from each of them when, suddenly, a discordant piano note heralds a plot twist: the arrival of her clearly still-besotted ex.
Her old love takes on a human form and clearly represents the old lemon-lime soda (who remains unnamed, but given that he's wearing a green shirt with a white stripe on it, the viewer can make a pretty educated guess which soda he's supposed to be). The two exchange some words, with the rapper's fizzy former flame trying to win her back, but clearly Ice Spice has moved on to a new can.
Ice Spice's old lemon-lime flame can't stand up to Starry
"You're looking well," old lemon-lime soda tells Ice Spice through choked-back tears. "I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp. I'm with Starry now," she replies. Unfortunately, the ex-soda's pleas fall on deaf ears, and just as the Starry mascots try to console him, his head explodes.
That's not a typo: the character's head and neck literally erupt in a lemon-lime soda explosion, like a can that's been shaken way too hard. The commercial ends on Starry's apparent slogan: "It's time to see other sodas."
PepsiCo is likely hoping pitting Starry in the big leagues will finally provide them the domestic Sprite-killer it's wanted since the introduction of Sierra Mist in 1999. While PepsiCo distributes 7 Up internationally, in America, 7 Up is handled by Keurig Dr. Pepper. It's not clear whether a Super Bowl ad starring a popular new musician can change all that, but Starry is definitely shooting for the stars in the expensive new ad.