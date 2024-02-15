Not Drying Fries Before Reheating Them In The Oven Is A Major Mistake

First and foremost, gently blotting the fries before popping them into the oven or air fryer removes any dew that may have accumulated. After all, wetness is the sworn enemy of crispiness, since water interferes with the reheating process. By patting the fries dry with a clean paper towel or allowing them to air dry, you create an environment conducive to resurrecting their iconic crunch.

Once the julienned taters are dry, arrange them in an even layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in such a way that they aren't directly touching each other. Bake them in a 425-degree Fahrenheit oven for approximately 10 minutes until golden. Feel free to give them a quick toss halfway through to ensure all sides are accounted for. For an even crispier chew, extend the time by an additional two to three minutes. Don't overdo it, though, as burnt fries can be just as uninviting as mushy ones. Additionally, baking them for too long or at too high of a temperature can dry them out inside.

When excess moisture is present on the fries' surface, it also dilutes the root vegetable's natural essence as well as any seasonings or coatings applied. Proper drying ensures those concentrated flavors are revived during reheating. By taking the time to dry your leftover fries, you're preserving their integrity while maintaining the coveted balance between the ideal brittle exterior and tender interior.