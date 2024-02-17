Corn And Jalapeño Fritters With Cooling Yogurt Dip Recipe

Looking for a delicious and easy appetizer or light main course? Why not spice things up with these irresistible corn and jalapeño fritters? Packed with the perfect combination of sweet corn kernels and spicy jalapeños, these crispy fritters are simple to make. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to serve them with a cooling yogurt cucumber dip and extra lime wedges. This fritter recipe is a versatile crowd-pleaser that can be served as party food or as a weeknight dinner. They can also be made as bite-size finger food by using smaller amounts of batter.

In this recipe, jalapeños provide a moderate level of heat suitable for a wide variety of palates. If you prefer milder fritters, however, Randles recommends removing the seeds and membranes from the jalapeños before incorporating them into the batter. Conversely, if you enjoy more heat, feel free to include more jalapeños.