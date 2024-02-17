Corn And Jalapeño Fritters With Cooling Yogurt Dip Recipe
Looking for a delicious and easy appetizer or light main course? Why not spice things up with these irresistible corn and jalapeño fritters? Packed with the perfect combination of sweet corn kernels and spicy jalapeños, these crispy fritters are simple to make. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to serve them with a cooling yogurt cucumber dip and extra lime wedges. This fritter recipe is a versatile crowd-pleaser that can be served as party food or as a weeknight dinner. They can also be made as bite-size finger food by using smaller amounts of batter.
In this recipe, jalapeños provide a moderate level of heat suitable for a wide variety of palates. If you prefer milder fritters, however, Randles recommends removing the seeds and membranes from the jalapeños before incorporating them into the batter. Conversely, if you enjoy more heat, feel free to include more jalapeños.
Gather the ingredients for these corn and jalapeño fritters with cooling yogurt dip
To make the fritter batter you will need frozen corn kernels, grated Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, all-purpose flour, red onion, jalepeños, milk, eggs, baking powder, garlic powder, salt, and lime juice, as well as vegetable oil to fry the fritters. For the yogurt dip, you will need cucumber, Greek yogurt, lime juice, mint, garlic powder, and ground cumin. Optional serving suggestions include lime wedges along with extra mint and/or cilantro.
Step 1: Make the fritter batter
Place all the ingredients for the fritters in a large bowl and mix until well combined. Set aside.
Step 2: Make the yogurt dip
In a separate bowl, mix all the ingredients for the yogurt dip until well combined. Set aside.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a frying pan or skillet.
Step 4: Start frying the first fritter
Once the oil is hot, scoop out ¼ cup of fritter batter and place in the pan.
Step 5: Add three more fritters to the pan
Repeat with 3 more fritters.
Step 6: Flatten the fritters
Flatten the fritters with a spatula.
Step 7: Cook the fritters
Cook until the bottom sides are firm and golden, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 8: Flip the fritters
Flip the fritters and cook on the other side until firm and golden, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 9: Transfer fritters to plate
Transfer the fritters to a plate lined with a paper towel.
Step 10: Cook remaining batter
Continue cooking fritters in batches, adding more vegetable oil if necessary.
Step 11: Serve the fritters
Serve the fritters warm with the yogurt dip and lime wedges, cilantro, and mint, if using.
How can I customize these fritters?
There are many ways you can customize these fritters. As explained at the beginning of this recipe, you can vary the heat level by using less or more jalapeños and with or without their seeds. Instead of frozen corn, you can use fresh or canned corn. For a gluten-free option, the all-purpose flour can be swapped for a gluten-free flour blend, rice flour, or even chickpea flour. Rice and chickpea flours will also make these fritters crispier. For a smoky twist, consider incorporating smoked cheese, smoked paprika, or chipotle powder into the batter. You can also experiment with different herbs such as fresh parsley, chives, or basil.
Fresh and creamy, the cucumber cooling yogurt dip provides a really nice contrast. However, you can also pair these fritters with a side of homemade salsa or pico de gallo, smashed avocado, a sour cream dip, ranch dressing, or even a chipotle mayo for a nice smoky heat.
What other recipes can I make with jalapeños?
Originally from Mexico, jalapeños are one of the world's most popular chile varieties, loved for their distinctive spicy flavor. Jalapeños are widely available and you can buy them either green or red, the latter being more mature. Red jalapeños tend to have a slightly sweeter taste as well as carry more heat than green jalapeños.
Jalapeños are versatile and can be used in many different recipes, including, naturally, jalapeño poppers. One of the simplest ways to use fresh jalapeños is to slice or dice them and add to pizza, eggs, salads, tacos, or soups. If you want to enhance their flavor, try roasting them before adding to salsas, sauces, dips, and marinades. Randles likes to incorporate jalapeños into savory baked goods such as cornbread, muffins, and biscuits. Pickled jalapeños can easily be made at home and used as a condiment or topping.
- For the fritters
- 3 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 1 ½ cups freshly grated Monterey Jack cheese
- ¾ cup finely chopped cilantro
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup finely diced red onion
- ½ cup finely diced jalepeño
- ½ cup milk
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- For the cooling yogurt dip
- 1 cup grated cucumber
- ¾ cup Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¾ teaspoon ground cumin
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Lime wedges, for serving
- Extra mint and/or cilantro
- Place all the ingredients for the fritters in a large bowl and mix until well combined. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, mix all the ingredients for the yogurt dip until well combined. Set aside.
- Heat ½ inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a frying pan or skillet.
- Once the oil is hot, scoop out ¼ cup of fritter batter and place in the pan.
- Repeat with 3 more fritters.
- Flatten the fritters with a spatula.
- Cook until the bottom sides are firm and golden, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Flip the fritters and cook on the other side until firm and golden, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Transfer the fritters to a plate lined with a paper towel.
- Continue cooking fritters in batches, adding more vegetable oil if necessary.
- Serve the fritters warm with the yogurt dip and lime wedges, cilantro, and mint, if using.