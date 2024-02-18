Why Sauces Always Taste Better At A Restaurant, According To Chefs

Whether it's a classic French béarnaise or a house-made chili paste, the perfect sauce can often be what adds just the right allure to a dish. And while sauces are time-tested, pervasive favorites, we may be seeing more and more of them these days, according to Maxime Bouttier, chef-owner of Paris' Géosmine, due to rising trends in highlighting an ingredient in all its simplicity. In this case, he says, "What brings the products together is the sauce."

But it's not uncommon to find that despite attempting to make such sauces at home, they taste better at a restaurant. And this doesn't have to be the case! For Benjamin Ferra y Castell, head chef of Pavyllon London, which recently earned its first Michelin star, it's largely a question of exposing yourself to the right techniques, for example via online tutorials. Allison Zinder, gastronomy educator and founder of Food & Culture of France immersive trips, notes that a hands-on class could be even more useful, "preferably one that is over a few sessions so you can practice sauces in between," she says. You could also rely on cookbooks — she recommends "The Saucier's Apprentice" by Raymond Sokolov, Shirley Corriher's "Cookwise", or Julia Child's classic "Mastering the Art of French Cooking".

"If after all that you are still unsuccessful," says Zinder, "take up knitting instead of cooking." Jokes aside, our experts were happy to offer their sauciest secrets to help home cooks master the art of the sauce.