The Best Non-Steak Sauces For Your Favorite Cut Of Meat

Chimichurri is a fantastic sauce for adding a fresh burst of lip-smacking, acidic flavor to your meat. There's not a clear origin story for chimichurri, but it was likely invented by roaming South American gauchos (cowboys) in the 1800s. The invention likely happened in what is now Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. You can't find recipes for this sauce until its inclusion in cookbooks from the late 1950s, so there's no clear historical trail to follow.

The recipe for this sauce varies across South America, but it always starts with fresh green herbs like parsley, cilantro, or mint. It tends to also contain oil, vinegar (and maybe another acid like lemon juice), salt, and spices. You'll find chimichurri recipes that use spices like oregano, cumin, black pepper, and red pepper. We like it best with cilantro and lots of garlic.

While it was likely first used on beef, we can't think of any type of meat that chimichurri wouldn't complement. It's commonly served on churrasco (grilled beef) in South America. However, you can add it to your favorite cut of steak, grilled sausages, chicken, pork, seafood, or any other type of meat. We've even used it as a hamburger condiment. Once you taste it, you'll probably dream up new ways to use it.