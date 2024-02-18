Give Cookie Butter The Thick Texture It Deserves With This Ingredient Swap

Cookie butter is a versatile dessert spread that pairs well with just about anything it touches, from pancakes and waffles to oatmeal and toast to ice cream sundaes and yogurt parfaits. While the sweet paste can be found on grocery store shelves (Trader Joe's Cookie Butter is a favorite of many), you can easily craft a batch at home. One of the key factors in achieving the spread's signature richness is your choice of fat. Refined coconut oil, in particular, emerges as cookie butter's star ingredient, as it imparts a thicker consistency than unrefined coconut oil or traditional dairy butter.

The process of making homemade cookie butter starts with your favorite cookies, and after the addition of sweeteners and fragrant spices, it ends with a reliable fat source. While many cookie butter recipes call for traditional butter, refined coconut oil offers additional advantages: It's flavorless and has a high smoke point. These factors contribute to a more viscous, sustainable, and delectable final product.

Refined coconut oil, which is processed to remove impurities, ensures a neutral base that allows the cookies' iconic flavors to shine through. The result is a cookie butter that encapsulates the essence of your chosen treats without the interference of coconut undertones. In contrast, unrefined coconut oil may introduce an overtly coconut-y taste and aroma, which, of course, won't suit all palates.