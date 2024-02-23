Bread Baking Myths Debunked

Bread baking has been around for many millennia. The first evidence of the starchy staple can be traced to around 10,000 B.C., making it about 4,000 years older than the wheel and nearly 7,000 years older than the written word. Bread-making is an intrinsic part of humanity at this point, so it's no wonder people are still eager to try it out for themselves. Yeast bread relies on a series of wondrous feats of chemistry that can almost seem like magic. When yeast is activated by warm water, it begins feasting on sugar and releasing carbon dioxide. The carbon dioxide produces pockets of air that lift the dough until it transforms from being dense and heavy to light and puffy. Gluten-based flour is the best option for this process because, when combined with water, it becomes stretchy, meaning that the pockets of air expand it like bubble gum instead of bursting it and causing the dough to collapse.

Even beyond the chemistry of baking bread, there are many misconceptions out there that might make it seem too advanced for amateur bakers to tackle. But if humans have been making bread since before there was writing or efficient man-made transportation, we are certainly still capable of facilitating this ancient and delicious chain reaction of chemistry today. So let's demystify some of the biggest myths about bread-making so you can jump into your next recipe with the confidence you need to make the airy, golden loaf of your dreams.