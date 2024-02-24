What Is Pomegranate Molasses And How Do You Use It?

Pomegranates are a distinctive, ruby red fruit made up of juicy arils (the casing around the seeds) that crop up in everything from salads to cocktails. Their history extends back so far that some believe it was a pomegranate that Eve ate in the Garden of Eden instead of an apple. It appears in both the Quran and the Bible, while in Greek Mythology, the goddess Persephone is tricked into becoming the Queen of the Underworld when she eats pomegranate seeds offered to her by Hades. In Buddhism, the pomegranate is one of the three blessed fruits.

Across the centuries, the fruit has maintained an integral presence in Middle Eastern, North African, and Mediterranean cuisines in the form of molasses, the sweet-sour syrup made by simmering pomegranate juice into a thick syrup. Despite being mainly associated with Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and North African cuisines, pomegranate molasses is growing in popularity in North America with the help of several high-profile proponents. Food Network star Bobby Flay touts it as one of his favorite ingredients and secret weapon in salad dressings due to its ability to balance salt and sweetness. Similarly, former "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi told Mashed in 2022 that she loves the sticky sweetness of pomegranate molasses, especially when it's drizzled over cheese. Given these glowing endorsements, it's high time we dive into the history and culinary applications of this delicious ingredient to discover what makes it so special and how we can use it to elevate our culinary pursuits.