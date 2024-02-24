The Chef Eric André Wishes Could Cook Him A Meal – Exclusive
Eric André has had the luxury of eating many fantastic foods. The comedian has toured the globe, enjoying some of the best food available. Recently, André signed on to promote his favorite snack, Drumstick, in a campaign to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday. We got the chance to speak with André in an exclusive interview, and it turns out that André is a certified foodie. With so much experience from eating all over the world, we wanted to know who André would choose as someone he'd want to cook for him.
In true André form, his first response was "Chef Boyardee himself." Following a discussion on whether Chef Boyardee existed (he did) and is dead (he is), André gave us his real heart-wrenching answer. "I love Anthony Bourdain ... He would be my answer if he was alive." Tragically, Bourdain passed away in 2018. André recalls being devastated when he heard the news. "I cried when he died," the comedian said.
Broad tastes and fine foods
André's experienced plenty in the world of food. "I've been fortunate enough to eat with some of the greats," he told us. He specifically recalled a meal at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Noma in Copenhagen. "It was insane I was eating pine cones." Back in the United States, André had the best burrito of his life from San Francisco-based Taqueria Cancun. With such a broad palate, it's no wonder André is so drawn to Bourdain.
Well-known for his work as a chef in restaurants such as Brasserie Les Halles, Bourdain was perhaps even more renowned for his appreciation of various cuisines and food cultures around the world. This is heavily showcased in his shows "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations," among others. While, sadly, André will not have the chance to eat a Bourdain-cooked meal, the famous chef's books, television programs, and overall legacy live on for André and others to enjoy his culinary and cultural expertise.