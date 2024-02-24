The Chef Eric André Wishes Could Cook Him A Meal – Exclusive

Eric André has had the luxury of eating many fantastic foods. The comedian has toured the globe, enjoying some of the best food available. Recently, André signed on to promote his favorite snack, Drumstick, in a campaign to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday. We got the chance to speak with André in an exclusive interview, and it turns out that André is a certified foodie. With so much experience from eating all over the world, we wanted to know who André would choose as someone he'd want to cook for him.

In true André form, his first response was "Chef Boyardee himself." Following a discussion on whether Chef Boyardee existed (he did) and is dead (he is), André gave us his real heart-wrenching answer. "I love Anthony Bourdain ... He would be my answer if he was alive." Tragically, Bourdain passed away in 2018. André recalls being devastated when he heard the news. "I cried when he died," the comedian said.