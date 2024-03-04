Rice And Vegetable Enchilada-Stuffed Peppers Recipe

If you're looking for a delicious and nutrient-packed twist on traditional enchiladas, try these vegetarian rice and vegetable enchilada-stuffed peppers. In this colorful dish, recipe developer Annabelle Randles combines rice, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, corn, and bell peppers, all smothered in a spiced, tangy, homemade enchilada sauce and topped with melted cheese and fresh cilantro. If you prefer a vegan option, you can simply swap the cheese for a plant-based alternative, as everything else in this recipe is vegan.

Fun to make and even more enjoyable to eat, the peppers can be served as individual portions, either whole sliced or in half. To make this dish even more visually appealing and entice picky eaters to try it out, Randles recommends using a variety of bell peppers in different colors such as red, yellow, orange, or even green. Whether you're in need of meat-free inspiration or simply want to spruce up your meal rotation, this is an ideal family-friendly recipe. Served with a simple green salad, these enchilada-stuffed peppers make a tasty and hearty meal bound to please adults and children alike.