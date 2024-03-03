Sam's Club Bakery Items Ranked From Worst To Best

Just as I was settling into my post-holiday delusion of healthy eating, I decided to review nine of Sam's Club's most popular bakery items. You all know Sam's Club, right? It's Walmart's answer to Costco, a warehouse club store that's great for buying massive quantities of Tillamook cheese and toilet paper and has a bakery department that calls out "Who caaaaares about calorieeeees ...." when you try to look the other way.

Before I get started, I'd like to point out that there's nothing small at Sam's Club. You can't walk in there and buy a slice of apple pie, or even a normal-sized apple pie, because Sam's does not do normal-sized anything. Instead, you must buy the most ginormous apple pie you've ever seen plus eight other ginormous things and after you're done tasting, you must figure out what to do with the leftovers. Fortunately, I have four teenagers in my house and one is a 19-year-old bodybuilder, so I was not forced to consume all of those calories solo.

Quick note: Before I chose this selection of gigantic goodies, I consulted consumer reviews and Sam's Club's own website to see what the most popular bakery items are and whether they're generally raved about, though my ultimate decision was based on what I found most delicious (more on that at the end). The good news is, unless baked by toddlers, all desserts are delicious, so you'll almost certainly find something to love in the Sam's Club bakery, even if it didn't make this list.