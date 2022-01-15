This Is The Most-Searched Girl Scout Cookie, According To Google

It happens every year: Girl Scout Cookie season. And when it's here, oh boy do we throw caution to the wind. The anticipation for these seasonal cookies can be overwhelming. They are just that good and everyone has their favorite when it comes to these iconic sweets.

Maybe some folks can't resist those lovely Tagalongs that the Girl Scouts website describes as "crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating." Others might go for those shortbread Trefoils that pair so perfectly with our morning coffee. The S'mores Girl Scout cookie – chocolate and marshmallow creme filling flanked by two graham cracker cookies – is the ultimate for dipping in a glass of ice-cold milk or next to a cup of hot cocoa. And of course, if you are ordering up a few boxes, you have to try the newest cookie, the Adventureful, too.

Girl Scout Cookies are the best. But don't take us at our word: check out their sales and revenue. Those numbers speak the truth, and according to NBC News, approximately 200 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies are sold per year, raking in around $800 million. Cha-ching! But have you ever wondered which variety of this beloved cookie is the most popular? Thanks to Google analytics and our friends at The Takeout, we know just what cookie keeps your finger clicking and clacking in search of the sweet nirvana they provide.