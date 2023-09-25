Regular Vs. New York Style Cheesecake: Everything You Need To Know

Cheesecake is the consummate dessert. Rich and sweet, it provides a silky, custardy texture for those who like ice cream and puddings, as well as enough crunch in the crust to satisfy cookie lovers, and the kind of dense filling to make pie and tart enthusiasts swoon. While it might not technically be a cake, its name is an olive branch to those who favor bready concoctions for dessert. Cheesecake has a broad appeal, but have you ever wondered about its precise definition? And what is the difference between regular cheesecake and New York-style cheesecake, anyway? Are they just two ways of describing the same thing?

Broadly speaking, a cheesecake is a dense, creamy dessert made with some proportion of soft cheese and sugar. Many recipes have a biscuit-based crust and call for a fruit topping. Rather than being a cake, cheesecake is more in keeping with pies and tarts, though they are often made in deeper dishes with flat, vertical sides rather than fluted sides like tarts or slanted sides like pies. Aside from these characteristics, regular cheesecake and New York-style cheesecake vary in many ways, including their ingredients, history, texture, and variability. So, before you settle on a recipe to try at home or select a slice from a menu, here is the rundown.