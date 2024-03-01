Guy Fieri's Flavortown Festival Is Canceled. Here's What We Know

It looks like folks who were hoping to visit Guy Fieri's Flavortown are in for a disappointment. Fans of the celebrity chef, best known as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Tournament of Champions," received the upsetting news on February 29 that the first-of-its-kind Flavortown Festival in Columbus, Ohio — not to be confused with Fieri's larger-than-life Tennessee eatery, Downtown Flavortown — has been unceremoniously canceled, per a report from Columbus Underground.

"Guy Fieri, IMG, CAS and our partners worked tirelessly to create an incredible event that would bring Flavortown to life," the organizers told Columbus Underground. "However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest, initially planned for June 1-2 in Columbus, OH, has been canceled. Thank you to all our Flavortown Fest fans for understanding and your support along this journey."

No other information has been released regarding the unforeseen circumstances that are shutting down the event precisely three months before it was set to take place at The Lawn at CAS. The link to buy tickets, which started at $155 (per The Columbus Dispatch), has been scrubbed from the festival's website, but those who have already purchased entry will reportedly receive full refunds. Despite the festival's closure, Ohio fans still have something to look forward to: Columbus Underground also reported that Fieri's new Italian restaurant is set to open in Sciota Downs this spring.