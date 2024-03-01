Guy Fieri's Flavortown Festival Is Canceled. Here's What We Know
It looks like folks who were hoping to visit Guy Fieri's Flavortown are in for a disappointment. Fans of the celebrity chef, best known as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Tournament of Champions," received the upsetting news on February 29 that the first-of-its-kind Flavortown Festival in Columbus, Ohio — not to be confused with Fieri's larger-than-life Tennessee eatery, Downtown Flavortown — has been unceremoniously canceled, per a report from Columbus Underground.
"Guy Fieri, IMG, CAS and our partners worked tirelessly to create an incredible event that would bring Flavortown to life," the organizers told Columbus Underground. "However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest, initially planned for June 1-2 in Columbus, OH, has been canceled. Thank you to all our Flavortown Fest fans for understanding and your support along this journey."
No other information has been released regarding the unforeseen circumstances that are shutting down the event precisely three months before it was set to take place at The Lawn at CAS. The link to buy tickets, which started at $155 (per The Columbus Dispatch), has been scrubbed from the festival's website, but those who have already purchased entry will reportedly receive full refunds. Despite the festival's closure, Ohio fans still have something to look forward to: Columbus Underground also reported that Fieri's new Italian restaurant is set to open in Sciota Downs this spring.
Columbus charities will still receive donations
The music acts for the now-canceled festival were announced just six weeks ago. Rock band Greta Van Fleet and country singer Kane Brown were headlining, and Bret Michaels, LOCASH, and Niko Moon were also in the lineup. Guy Fieri stated that he wanted something for everyone: "We've got a beach club that'll make you think you're in South Beach," he told Variety. "I think I've probably been to more restaurants, big and small, across this country than anyone, and we're bringing some of the best bites right to Columbus. And of course, the whole thing is gonna be one big Happy Hour, so hydrate and bring your stretchy pants!"
The Flavortown Festival was designed to be more than just a weekend of debauchery — it was also meant to be a charitable endeavor. Fieri intended to kick off his Columbus-based program, Flavortown Cares, during the festival, which would donate a portion of ticket proceeds to three organizations, per WFLA News Channel 8: the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio, and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Despite the cancelation, each charity will still receive $10,000.
Fieri himself has yet to comment on the festival's cancelation, despite being active on social media since the announcement. February 29 and March 1 saw Fieri posting enthusiastically on X (formerly known as Twitter) about his Super Bowl event, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate, despite dissatisfied vendors blaming Fieri for an alleged lack of organization.