Guy Fieri's New Downtown Flavortown Is Bigger Than You Think
In addition to hosting a slew of Food Network shows, celebrity chef Guy Fieri also owns a solid amount of restaurants. Eater reports that as of 2018, Fieri owned "restaurants in 20 cities on four continents (plus a few cruise ships)." This included the barbecue-themed Pig & Anchor, the fried chicken establishment Chicken Guy! in Orlando, and Guy's Sammich Joint in Atlantic City. According to a Twisted article from 2021, Fieri now operates 14 "Flavortown Hotspots" throughout the country.
This empire of businesses has helped the spiky-haired chef rake in the dough. Fieri is now worth millions of dollars, and he has used his fame and fortune to assist struggling restaurateurs who faced hard times during restaurants closures brought on by COVID-19. Though he's already opened 60 restaurants, he's not done — The Takeout reports that Fieri now plans to launch a "Downtown Flavortown" that ranks as one of his biggest eateries ever. This restaurant, inspired by Fieri's signature catchphrase, has opened up in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and is more than just a simple restaurant.
A new way to experience Fieri's flavor
According to The Takeout, the 43,000 square foot establishment boasts a restaurant with over 300 seats, a bowling alley with 14 lanes, a "Freaky Tiki bar," a ton of arcade cabinets, and "a 1968 Chevy Camaro." The menu reflects Fieri's obsession with bold cars, big flavor, and of course, his signature donkey sauce. Restaurant News reports that menu items should include the Bacon Mac N' Cheeseburger and Trash Can Nachos "served Motley BBQ-style." The adult beverages at Flavortown are sure to be over-the-top, and include creations like "the Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito, and Guy's Famous BBQ Bloody Mary."
With concoctions like this, it only makes sense that an establishment this large gets the honor of being called Downtown Flavortown. It's not yet clear how the offerings stack up against Fieri's other flagship restaurants, but you can guarantee that this entertainment establishment should bring a blast of fun to Pigeon Forge. At the very least, you can enjoy a classic car while dining on the biggest, boldest flavors Fieri can muster.