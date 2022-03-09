Guy Fieri's New Downtown Flavortown Is Bigger Than You Think

In addition to hosting a slew of Food Network shows, celebrity chef Guy Fieri also owns a solid amount of restaurants. Eater reports that as of 2018, Fieri owned "restaurants in 20 cities on four continents (plus a few cruise ships)." This included the barbecue-themed Pig & Anchor, the fried chicken establishment Chicken Guy! in Orlando, and Guy's Sammich Joint in Atlantic City. According to a Twisted article from 2021, Fieri now operates 14 "Flavortown Hotspots" throughout the country.

This empire of businesses has helped the spiky-haired chef rake in the dough. Fieri is now worth millions of dollars, and he has used his fame and fortune to assist struggling restaurateurs who faced hard times during restaurants closures brought on by COVID-19. Though he's already opened 60 restaurants, he's not done — The Takeout reports that Fieri now plans to launch a "Downtown Flavortown" that ranks as one of his biggest eateries ever. This restaurant, inspired by Fieri's signature catchphrase, has opened up in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and is more than just a simple restaurant.