Guy Fieri's Flavortown Will Soon Be A Place You Can (Temporarily) Visit
Anyone familiar with Guy Fieri and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," or any of his many shows, collaborations, or merchandise deals, is keenly aware of one of his favorite terms: Flavortown. "It's taking these iconic food items, these iconic food moments, and giving them a home," Fieri explained to Vice. "They all live in Flavortown. It's like one of those things in 'The Matrix.' You can only get down with Flavortown if you believe in Flavortown."
Now, anyone who wants to get down with Flavortown can go there — literally. On June 1 and 2, 2024, Flavortown Fest will debut in Columbus, Ohio, at The Lawn at Chemical Abstract Service (CAS). The 54-acre campus is best known as the home to the yearly Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival, but now foodies can look forward to a visit to something new, which Fieri describes as "two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation and a whole lotta fun that you're gonna have to see to believe!" (via People)
In a partnership with Fieri's eponymous foundation, Flavortown Fest is also supporting the Columbus area, with a portion of the price of each ticket sold going to support First Responders, Veterans, and other local charities. There are currently early bird tickets for sale at flavortownfest.com, and the option of VIP and Super VIP tickets should be coming soon.
He was born in Columbus
Flavortown may have begun as a mythical place, but Guy Fieri has done quite a bit to turn it into something tangible. From Flavortown Market and the Flavortown Kitchen app to the new NFL x Flavortown Collection, the Flavortown Fest is the next step in Fieri's food empire. However, for those who are aware that he grew up in Ferndale, California, who are wondering, "Why Ohio?" Fieri has an answer. "I was actually born in Columbus, Ohio, so one might say it's pretty much the birthplace of Flavortown," Fieri said in a statement. "But in 2024, we're making it official with the launch of Flavortown Fest."
While guests and events to be featured at Flavortown Fest haven't been announced, a schedule that includes musical performances, chef appearances, and other programming will be released soon. Anyone who purchases Early Bird tickets between now and December 9 will be entitled to VIP upgrades like special seating, experiences, and access unavailable to the standard Fest-goer.
Fieri has shown that he's a fan of festivals, having been a staple of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio for the past several years, doing Smokehouse demos and serving chicken wings, beef brisket, and ribs. With Flavortown Fest, Fieri finally gets to put all his talents into a unique signature event.