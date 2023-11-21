Guy Fieri's Flavortown Will Soon Be A Place You Can (Temporarily) Visit

Anyone familiar with Guy Fieri and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," or any of his many shows, collaborations, or merchandise deals, is keenly aware of one of his favorite terms: Flavortown. "It's taking these iconic food items, these iconic food moments, and giving them a home," Fieri explained to Vice. "They all live in Flavortown. It's like one of those things in 'The Matrix.' You can only get down with Flavortown if you believe in Flavortown."

Now, anyone who wants to get down with Flavortown can go there — literally. On June 1 and 2, 2024, Flavortown Fest will debut in Columbus, Ohio, at The Lawn at Chemical Abstract Service (CAS). The 54-acre campus is best known as the home to the yearly Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival, but now foodies can look forward to a visit to something new, which Fieri describes as "two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation and a whole lotta fun that you're gonna have to see to believe!" (via People)

In a partnership with Fieri's eponymous foundation, Flavortown Fest is also supporting the Columbus area, with a portion of the price of each ticket sold going to support First Responders, Veterans, and other local charities. There are currently early bird tickets for sale at flavortownfest.com, and the option of VIP and Super VIP tickets should be coming soon.