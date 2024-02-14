Guy Fieri Is Being Blamed For A Pizzeria's Super Bowl Fail

Unsurprisingly, Guy Fieri has some tips for a great Super Bowl menu, but according to one pizzeria, the menu is the only part of party planning you'll want Fieri's help with. Guy's Flavortown Tailgate is an annual Super Bowl celebration hosted by the celebrity chef. Yet, at this year's event, one vendor was very disappointed with the turnout, and the folks behind the restaurant think Fieri is to blame.

Fieri's tailgate took place in Las Vegas before Super Bowl LVIII, and it was free for fans. Many stars, such as Gordon Ramsay, Eli Manning, and Sophia Culpo, attended the event, which also featured performances by Dustin Lynch, Diplo, and Flavor Flav. Despite the presence of those high-profile people, it didn't go over so well with some of the event's food vendors. Fieri's involvement in what some have called a disappointing event is why he is getting pushback. The folks at Yukon Pizza, one of the vendors at the event, took to Facebook to air their grievances and called the event "a bust," adding, "We are disappointed in Guy Fieri."